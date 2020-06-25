Laid-off Drew Las Vegas staffers sue owner, claim money owed

Several casino executives have banded together to sue Drew Las Vegas owner Steve Witkoff, alleging they were laid off and weren’t paid what their contracts called for.

Several casino executives have banded together to sue Drew Las Vegas owner Steve Witkoff, alleging they were laid off from the megaresort project amid the coronavirus pandemic and weren’t paid what their contracts called for.

The five ex-employees, who say they have close ties to Drew CEO Bobby Baldwin, a longtime Las Vegas casino executive, claimed they were “aggressively recruited” to join the 67-story hotel-casino project on the north Strip. Two were working at the neighboring Resorts World Las Vegas development before they joined the Drew.

They were given job offers that included six-figure salaries, guaranteed annual bonuses and a clause stating that, unless they were fired for cause, they would be paid the full balance of their salaries and bonuses for the remainder of their four-year contracts, according to the lawsuit filed Monday in Clark County District Court. The fifth plaintiff received a one-year pay guarantee.

After Las Vegas started rapidly shutting down over fears of the new coronavirus, Witkoff’s namesake real estate firm announced March 17 that it suspended construction of the Drew, the unfinished former Fontainebleau.

Plaintiffs Paul Berry, Robert Mancari, Farid Matraki and Michael Tozzi were laid off March 31. The other plaintiff, Michael Peltyn, lost his job April 7.

According to the lawsuit, Witkoff’s team sent separation agreements that required them to waive all claims against the developer in order to receive two months of pay, instead of the “guaranteed payments” their contracts called for.

They filed the lawsuit against Witkoff; his son Alex Witkoff, executive vice president of development for his dad’s real estate company; Baldwin, who was hired last fall as the Drew’ chief executive; and Chris Nordling, the Drew’s chief financial officer.

“The lawsuit has no merit,” Paul Trimmer, an attorney for the defendants, said in an email Thursday. “We intend to defend against the claims vigorously when we file our response with the Court. We otherwise have no comment.”

An attempt to get further comment from the plaintiffs, who are represented in the case by Las Vegas attorneys Daniel Marks and Adam Levine, was not immediately successful.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

