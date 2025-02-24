Land preparation begins for Boyd’s latest casino project

The Las Vegas company will have an official groundbreaking in April for the phased resort project.

This is an aerial view of Joker's Wild casino on Boulder Highway and the Cadence housing development in the distance Thursday, June 20, 2024, in Henderson, Nevada. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The ground is being cleared for Boyd Gaming Corp.’s newest casino project in Henderson.

Site grading work began Monday for Cadence Crossing, Boyd’s replacement for the Jokers Wild Casino on Boulder Highway, north of Lake Mead Parkway.

An official groundbreaking ceremony is planned in April.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

