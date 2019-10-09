Land under Suncoast in Las Vegas on market for $87M

Eric Carlton of Colliers International told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the Suncoast hotel-casino is not for sale, only the 49-acre parcel on which it sits.

The Suncoast Hotel (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The land underneath the Suncoast is on the market for $87 million, the listing broker said Wednesday.

Eric Carlton of Colliers International told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the hotel-casino is not for sale, only the 49-acre parcel on which it sits.

The land is owned by private investors, and the listing, on LoopNet, indicates the ground lease has 35 years remaining on it.

The Suncoast, 9090 Alta Drive, at Rampart Boulevard, is operated by Boyd Gaming Corp. It features 427 hotel rooms, around 95,900 square feet of casino space, a 16-screen movie theater and a 64-lane bowling alley, according to a securities filing.

Boyd spokesman David Strow said Wednesday that the Suncoast has leased its land since the hotel was built and that Boyd has “absolutely nothing” to do with the sales effort.

If the land trades hands, it “should not” affect the Suncoast’s operations, he said, adding it would just change where Boyd sends its rent checks.

