PT’s Taverns launching unprecedented new jackpot program

The PT’s Taverns group is rolling out a new progressive jackpot program across 65 Southern Nevada taverns with the largest jackpots offered at a restricted gaming venue.

Golden Entertainment's PT's Taverns also owns the PT's Gold brand and this outlet at Ann and Cimmaron roads. (Courtesy Golden Entertainment Inc.)

Golden Entertainment's PT's Taverns also owns the Sean Patrick brand and this outlet. (Courtesy Golden Entertainment Inc.)

The inaugural jackpot for the company’s Giant Keno Progressive machines begins Wednesday at $100,000 and has a trigger assuring a payout when the progressive jackpot reaches $200,000. After the jackpot hits, the amount resets to $10,000.

The program marks the first time a collection of taverns in Nevada has introduced a keno jackpot of that size.

“PT’s Taverns has always been at the forefront of creating the best locals’ tavern experience and the Giant Keno Progressive is our biggest step yet,” Blake Sartini II, chief operating officer for parent company Golden Entertainment Inc., said in an email. “With jackpots that can reach $200,000, we’re offering the largest keno progressive jackpot ever introduced in a Nevada tavern setting. It’s an exciting milestone for PT’s Taverns and for our guests, who can now find this Strip-level progressive action right in their neighborhood.”

To hit the progressive jackpot, players must wager at least $1 on a 10-spot game on marked bartop machines at any PT’s Tavern location, which includes PT’s Pub, Sierra Junction, PT’s Place, PT’s Ranch, Lucky’s, Great American Pub, Sean Patrick’s, PT’s Gold, Sierra Gold and SG Bar taverns.

Seven-spot progressive jackpots begins at $7,000 on a $1 wager and nine-spot progressive begins at $10,000. Two recent nine-spot jackpots have already paid more than $17,000 and $44,000 each.

The Giant Keno Progressive has already launched across 50 PT’s locations and more than 650 interconnected gaming devices in the Las Vegas Valley. By Nov. 1, the program will be available at 65 PT’s Taverns locations in the valley, connecting more than 820 video poker and keno machines, and the most games ever linked together in a restricted gaming environment in Nevada.

“Our Giant Keno Progressive and expanded lineup of linked progressives are designed to transform tavern gaming,” Dan Groesbeck, vice president of Nevada distributed gaming for Golden Entertainment, said in an emailed statement. “More locations mean more games, faster-growing jackpots and more winners. This rollout represents a major evolution in how progressives can create excitement and community in a tavern setting.”

Golden also owns the Strat in addition to 70 taverns statewide and operates a loyalty program called Total Rewards.

