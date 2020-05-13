Las Vegas-based Full House to open properties ‘shortly after’ May 22

The small company has received permission to open the Silver Slipper Casino Hotel in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, in advance of the Memorial Day weekend.

Las Vegas-based Full House Resorts will open one of its casinos before Nevada properties reopen, the company announced Wednesday.

The 129-room Silver Slipper Casino Hotel in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, will open its doors May 22 following the lifting of closure orders in that state.

“It appears that the Silver Slipper and other casinos in Mississippi, armed with new safety protocols, will reopen by May 22, just in time for Memorial Day weekend,” said President and CEO Dan Lee. “Our other properties are expected to follow shortly thereafter, with Stockman’s Casino and Grand Lodge Casino (in Nevada) expected to reopen before the end of May, Bronco Billy’s (in Colorado) expected to reopen in early June, and Rising Star (in Indiana) expected to reopen on June 14.

“Given the fluid nature of the coronavirus situation, these dates may change, but we look forward to welcoming back our guests and employees in relatively short order,” Lee said.

