Las Vegas-based game maker renews contract with Chickasaw Nation

(Getty Images)

Electronic game maker AGS said it has renewed a key, long-term contract with the Chickasaw Nation to supply its 22 casinos in Oklahoma.

AGS agreed to “significantly” increase the number of leased games to the Native America nation to 3,200, the company said in a statement. AGS did not give slot figures for the expiring contract.

Oklahoma accounted for 22 percent of the company’s revenue in 2018 while the Chickasaw Nation, its largest client, accounted for 11 percent.

The Las Vegas-based company has historically been a major supplier to the Native American gaming market, but has been expanding beyond those roots in recent years.

The company last year held an initial public offering of stock at $16 a share, raising gross proceeds of nearly $164 million.

AGS shares rose Friday 25 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $26.62.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.