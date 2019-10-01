Las Vegas-based Maverick Gaming buys 3 properties in Colorado

After a buying spree in Washington and Northern Nevada, small regional operator Maverick Gaming has entered the Colorado market by acquiring CC Gaming LLC and its properties.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A small Las Vegas company is continuing to expand its regional casino network with the acquisition of Colorado’s largest locally owned operator.

Maverick Gaming has acquired CC Gaming LLC and its three properties less than an hour west of Denver.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal, subject to approval by the Colorado Limited Gaming Control Commission, is expected to close by the end of the year.

The purchase of the Grand Z Casino Hotel and Johnny Z’s Casino in Central City and the Z Casino in Black Hawk will add more than 1,500 slot machines, 20 table games and 119 hotel rooms to the Maverick portfolio. The deal also includes the non-gaming Z Stop Convenience Store and Gas in Golden.

“I admire the work that John Zimpel, owner and managing member of CC Gaming, has done to grow his casino business and we look forward to building upon the foundation he established,” said Eric Persson, majority owner of Maverick.

Over the past four months, Maverick has negotiated or closed deals to acquire a dozen casinos in Washington and in Elko. The company now has 19 casinos in Washington and five in Nevada in addition to the three in Colorado.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.