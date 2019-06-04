Las Vegas-based Maverick Gaming expands in Northern Nevada

Privately held Las Vegas-based Maverick Gaming closes on three property acquisitions, two in Elko, to solidify its Northern Nevada presence.

Wendover Nugget (Google Street View)

Las Vegas-based Maverick Gaming has closed on the purchase of three properties — two in Elko — increasing its Northern Nevada holdings.

The acquisition of Elko’s Red Lion Casino and High Desert Inn results in privately held Maverick having four casinos with a total 1,200 hotel rooms and more than 1,500 slot machines, including Wendover’s Nugget and Red Garter Hotel. The company also acquired the Gold Country Casino in California.

Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Maverick majority owner Eric Persson said Sunday the company intends to acquire more Northern Nevada properties in the future and also is expanding into Washington with the acquisition of Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. and its nine casino properties, announced in September.

In April, the company said it signed a purchase agreement with Great Canadian Gaming to buy its three casinos in the Seattle area.

Closing on those two deals, pending approval later this month by the Washington State Gambling Commission, would give Maverick 10 casinos in the Seattle area and two in the eastern Tri-Cities area of Kennewick, Pasco and Richland.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.