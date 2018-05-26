Casinos & Gaming

Las Vegas casino companies, suppliers have promising outlook

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2018 - 8:25 am
 

Executives in boardrooms across the gaming industry had to be smiling when first-quarter results began rolling in. Shareholders, too.

The final earnings reports for the three months that ended March 31 were filed with regulators last week.

The reports revealed that casino companies and their suppliers got off to good starts in 2018, and that the outlook for the rest of the year is promising.

The reasons?

The economy is cruising along.

People have jobs and are spending more on leisure.

Mergers and acquisitions have given some companies new revenue generators.

Casino revenue from Macau is returning to levels seen three years ago.

New and refreshed properties are online or close to it.

Companies are investing in facilities to take advantage of a robust convention calendar.

And now that it appears lawful, regulated sports wagering is on the near horizon nationwide, manufacturers are ramping up to supply the anticipated growth and angling for new markets.

A few companies suffered through some bad weather typical of the winter season, but they all know summer is coming.

And Wynn Resorts, a company rocked by scandal during the quarter, is thriving when it easily could have cratered.

Analysts are posting or reiterating “buy” recommendations, seeing opportunities to invest in the future.

Macau soars

Two of the three U.S. companies operating in Macau reported double-digit revenue growth rates.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. saw revenue climb 16.7 percent from a year earlier to $3.58 billion, thanks mostly to its success in Macau, where the company is transforming an existing property into the Londoner to match its European-themed Venetian and Parisian resorts.

Sands President and Chief Operating Officer Rob Goldstein was asked during an April 25 conference call with investors why the market has broadened in Macau.

“The way it’s described to us is that the acceleration of younger people who are very affluent bring their families, want to stay as much as four nights. They want to see Bruno Mars or whoever the star is that weekend. They want to shop at the stores. They want to go to the spa, and they like to gamble,” Goldstein said. “It’s quite a great combination. So they stay longer, they gamble more and have more time to spend in our shops.”

Sands is paying a dividend of 75 cents a share this month, and its stock price has climbed more than 9 percent since the April 25 earnings announcement, closing Friday at $79.37.

Wynn Resorts’ 20.5 percent increase in revenue to $1.72 billion also can be attributed to Macau, where the company’s sweet spot is the high-end market.

New Wynn CEO Matt Maddox spent much of his company’s April 24 call dispelling rumors of a sale of the company or its under-construction Boston Harbor project. He explained how he is working to stabilize the company amid accusations that Steve Wynn sexually assaulted and harassed employees. (The former CEO has denied those allegations.)

“The future is better than the past, no matter what the media likes to say,” Maddox said at one point in his call with analysts.

He seems to be right. On May 10, Wynn stock closed at $201.51, its highest level in nearly four years. Profit-takers have since moved in, and the stock closed Friday at $194.21. Still, after the scandal broke, the stock dropped as low as $156.54.

MGM lags in Las Vegas

The third company with a Macau presence, MGM Resorts International, didn’t fare as well as its competitors, with revenue rising 3.9 percent to $2.82 billion.

MGM’s stock price plunged 8.6 percent to $32.29 on April 26, the day of the company’s earnings announcement. The decline occurred after CEO Jim Murren said it’s taking longer than expected for the company to recover from the Oct. 1 mass shooting from Mandalay Bay, an MGM property, that left 58 people dead and hundreds injured.

Since then, the price has fallen even further. It closed Friday at $31.45 a share.

But MGM sees brighter times on the horizon. Its MGM Cotai property in Macau opened during the first quarter, and MGM Springfield in Massachusetts is scheduled to open its doors by the third quarter. Park MGM — the Strip property formerly known as the Monte Carlo — is expected to be fully renovated by the end of the year. The company’s retail and hotel revenue should get a bump from the unexpected success of the Golden Knights, which has played seven home postseason games so far and could play as many as four more in the Stanley Cup Final.

Gaming analyst Joseph Greff of J.P. Morgan said in a report to investors this month that he remains confident in MGM’s convention traffic and gaming revenue.

“Las Vegas convention visitation trends remain strong, increasing by 6 percent in 2017,” the report said. “Convention visitation is tracking down 3.9 percent year to date, but we note this is attributed to the convention calendar shift (with the triennial ConExpo-Con/Agg show rotating out this year).

“Convention visitation was (down) 16.7 percent in January, but up 11.3 percent year over year in February,” Greff said in his report. “On the gaming front, Las Vegas Strip gross gaming revenue excluding baccarat comparisons get easier as the year progresses, having increased 3.2 percent in 2017.”

MGM also is well-positioned to take advantage of the anticipated wave of sports gambling.

Caesars plans growth abroad

Caesars Entertainment Corp., the largest Las Vegas gaming company without a presence in Macau, is in an international growth spurt in its first full quarter since escaping bankruptcy protection.

In its May 2 earnings call, CEO Mark Frissora noted better-than-expected revenue and cash flow and highlighted plans for two Caesars Palace-branded resorts in Dubai and Mexico. The company is looking to break ground next month on its planned Caesars Forum Convention Center.

Las Vegas’ two other big operators — Boyd Gaming and Red Rock Resorts — didn’t fare as well for different reasons.

Boyd’s revenue declined 0.7 percent to $606.1 million for the quarter. The company cited bad weather at its Midwestern regional casinos and a downturn for its downtown Las Vegas properties. It said reduced access from the $1 billion Interstate 15 highway reconstruction project hurt its downtown operations, and higher jet fuel prices affected its business from Hawaii.

Red Rock Resorts, operator of the Station Casinos properties, has seen revenue decline at Palace Station and its newly acquired Palms property as it invests hundreds of millions of dollars into renovation projects.

Red Rock revenue fell 1.1 percent to $421 million.

The company expects the picture to improve with the Palace Station work nearly complete, but it says it’s going to take until the end of the year for the Palms to get to where executives want it.

Locals market thriving

Executives for Boyd and Red Rock say their hopes are resting on the Las Vegas economy continuing to thrive.

“In our view, the regional consumer is very healthy, and we expect better trends are ahead as winter concludes,” said analyst John DeCree of Las Vegas-based Union Gaming. “The first quarter is always choppy as the unfavorable weather moves around, ultimately impacting one or two markets; this year for Boyd, it was the Midwest, which was also impacted by a new competitor” near its Blue Chip property in northwest Indiana.

Manufacturers with a strong presence in Las Vegas thrived in the quarter, with London-based IGT revenue up 5.2 percent to $1.21 billion, Las Vegas-based Scientific Games up 11.9 percent to $811.8 million and Everi Holdings up 9.9 percent to $111 million.

IGT and Scientific see big opportunities with their technology being used for new sports-betting products in other states. Executives for both companies said when that occurs will depend on the speed at which states begin opening outlets and whether they’ll allow wagering from mobile devices.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Business
3 Mario Batali restaurants on Las Vegas Strip to close
Days after new sexual misconduct allegations were made against celebrity chef Mario Batali, his company announced Friday that it will close its three Las Vegas restaurants July 27. Employees of Carnevino Italian Steakhouse, B&B Ristorante and Otto Enoteca e Pizzeria, all located in The Venetian and Palazzo resorts, were informed of the decision Friday morning. Bastianich is scheduled to visit the restaurants Friday to speak to employees about the next two months of operation as well as how the company plans to help them transition to new positions.
Las Vegas union members voting to authorize the right to strike
Thousands of Las Vegas union members voting Tuesday morning to authorize the right to strike. A “yes” vote would give the union negotiating committee the power to call a strike anytime after June 1 at the resorts that fail to reach an agreement. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Small businesses struggle to find qualified candidates
A 2018 survey found that over two-thirds of small businesses in Nevada find it somewhat to very difficult to recruit qualified candidates. Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Nevada secretary of state website offers little protection against fraudulent business filings
Property developer Andy Pham tells how control of his business was easily seized by another person using the secretary of state website.
Caesars may be going solo in its marijuana policy
Several Southern Nevada casino companies aren’t following Caesars Entertainment’s lead on marijuana testing.
How much is the Lucky Dragon worth?
Less than a year-and-a-half after it opened, the Lucky Dragon was in bankruptcy.
Gyms and discount stores take over empty retail spaces
Grocery stores used to draw people to shopping centers. But many large retail spaces have been vacant since 2008. Discount stores like goodwill and gyms like EOS Fitness are filling those empty spaces, and helping to draw shoppers back in. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Funding source of Las Vegas stadium for the Raiders is sound, expert says
The stadium is funded in part by $750 million of room taxes, the biggest such tax subsidy ever for a professional sports stadium. Robert Lang, executive director of Brookings Mountain West and The Lincy Institute at UNLV, says that is a good use of public funds. (Richard Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas needs light rail, expert says
Robert Lang, executive director of Brookings Mountain West and the Lincy Institute said he is afraid of a "congestion mobility crisis." Las Vegas needs a light rail system, he said, to accommodate the city's growing number of attractions. (Richard Velotta/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three takeaways from Wynn Resorts' Earnings Call
Matt Maddox came out swinging in his first earnings conference call as Wynn Resorts chief executive officer, boasting of record Las Vegas quarterly revenues and applicants lining up for work.
Star Wars VR Comes to Las Vegas
Sneak peak at the new "Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire" VR experience at the Grand Canal Shoppes.
Elaine Wynn continues her fight to change Wynn Resorts board
Elaine Wynn, the largest shareholder of Wynn Resorts Ltd., is seeking to kick a friend of her ex-husband Steve Wynn off the company’s board of directors. (Todd Prince/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zillow is getting into house flipping in Las Vegas
Las Vegas Review-Journal real estate reporter Eli Segall says flipping houses has waned in popularity after the housing bubble burst.
Ellis Island Buys Mt. Charleston Lodge
Ellis Island, which operates a casino, brewery and hotel just off the Strip, purchased the Mt. Charleston Lodge in early April.
Casinos to be penalized for allowing drug-impaired customers to gamble
Nevada Gaming Commission Chairman Tony Alamo talks about an amendment making casinos subject to the same disciplinary standards of preventing people to gamble if impaired by drugs as they are for letting them play while intoxicated by alcohol.
Terrible Herbst to open large travel center in Southern Nevada
The 50,000-square-foot commercial travel center will include 96 fuel pumps and the third White Castle restaurant in Southern Nevada. Wade Tyler Millward reports.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Hooters owner talks about room upgrades at his hotel-casino
George Ruff, founder and senior principal of Trinity Hotel Investors L.L.C., owner of Hooters Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, talks about recent room upgrades at the hotel. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Passengers Discuss Allegiant Air
Allegiant Air passengers voice their views on the airline at McCarran International Airport on April 16, 2018. (Bailey Schulz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Longtime Las Vegas attorney John Momot dies at age 74
Criminal defense attorney John Momot, who represented mob figures and even played himself in the movie “Casino,” has died.
Trump Slams Amazon for Not Paying Enough in Taxes
Trump Slams Amazon for Not Paying Enough in Taxes Trump tweeted his concerns about the company on Thursday. This isn't the first time Trump commented on the issues via Twitter. August 2017 December 2017 Amazon did hold back on paying state taxes in 1995, but the company has been routinely collecting state sales taxes since then. In 2016, the company's report from the Securities and Exchange Commission confirmed it paid $412 million in taxes.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
eyecandylab CEO shows augmented reality during NAB
Robin Sho Moser, CEO and co-founder of eyecandylab gives an augmented reality demonstration at his booth during the National Association of Broadcaster Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Trends in access to capital for local black business owners
Denette Braud, owner of Braud’s Funnel Cake Cafe, talks about what owning her own business means to her.
Sir Richard Branson announces purchase of Hard Rock Hotel
Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, has acquired the Hard Rock Hotel with partners and plans to turn it into a Virgin-branded property by the end of 2019.
Calvary Christian Learning Academy, “There was no fair warning.”
Samantha O’Brien, whose three-year-old daughter attended the Calvary Christian Learning Academy daycare, found out Monday night when her daughter’s teacher called about the school closing.
Adobe unveils #HackTheBracket application for March Madness
Adobe unveiled their #HackTheBracket application at the Adobe Summit trade show at Sands Expo. People can use data from Adobe Analytics to make their bracket for March Madness. K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Adidas Signs Yankees' Star Aaron Judge
Adidas Signs New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge The slugger is set to don a new set of stripes this season after signing with the apparel company. Aaron Judge Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal includes branding on his batting gloves and wristbands. Judge, the AL's reigning Rookie of the Year, was previously under contract with Under Armour since 2014. Judge won the American League Rookie of the Year award last season after setting an MLB record for most homers in a rookie season (52).
Esports athletes are sponsored, too
Meet Red Bull-sponsored professional esports player Daryl S. Lewis, better known by his in-game name Snake Eyez. Nicole Raz Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Bettor Investments turned into a bad bet
Bettor Investments formerly operated a Nevada-licensed entity betting operation. The company promised “conservative growth, profits and stability for our investors.” Matt Stuart, who ran the fund, shut it down in late 2016 and never made good on an agreement with shareholders.
More in Casinos & Gaming
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Casinos & Gaming Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like