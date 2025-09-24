86°F
Las Vegas casino company hit by cyberattack

Casino operator Boyd Gaming Corp.'s headquarters at 6465 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas. (Eli Sega ...
Casino operator Boyd Gaming Corp.'s headquarters at 6465 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas. (Eli Segall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 23, 2025 - 7:17 pm
 

Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp. was the victim of a cyberattack, according to a public filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Boyd said it “recently experienced a cybersecurity incident in which an unauthorized third party accessed our internal (information technology) system,” according to a Form 8-K filed Tuesday with the SEC. The casino company said the cyberattack “has had no impact on the company’s properties or business operations.”

Boyd operates 11 casinos in the Las Vegas Valley, including three properties in downtown Las Vegas, and has nearly a dozen other gaming locations spread across 10 states.

The company said the attackers removed certain data from its systems, including employee information and records tied to “a limited number of other individuals.” Boyd said it has started notifying those affected and will alert regulators and government agencies as required.

Federal law enforcement and outside cybersecurity experts are assisting with the investigation, according to the filing.

Boyd said it maintains a comprehensive cybersecurity insurance policy that is expected to cover costs tied to incident response, forensic work, legal claims and any potential fines.

The company added that it does not believe the breach will have a material impact on its financial condition or results of operations.

The disclosure comes as Las Vegas casinos have increasingly found themselves in the crosshairs of cyber criminals.

Last week, authorities arrested a teenager in connection with a “sophisticated cyber crime” linked to cyberattacks on Las Vegas casinos in 2023. The Metropolitan Police Department didn’t specify which casinos were targeted, but MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment were targeted in 2023.

On Aug. 24, Nevada officials confirmed the state was hit by a sophisticated ransomware-based cyberattack, which severely impacted government operations such as the Department of Motor Vehicles and social services offices.

Contact David Danzis at ddanzis@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0378. Follow @AC2Vegas_Danzis on X.

