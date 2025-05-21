Las Vegas casino deals out new UNO experience

As part of a nationwide campaign to support game nights, Mattel is bringing a new playing experience to a Las Vegas casino this summer.

A popular family card game is bringing a new playing experience to a Las Vegas casino this summer.

Mattel Inc. is betting on Las Vegas by debuting the first-ever UNO Social Club at the Palms. The immersive, over-the-top experience is designed to bring the iconic card game into a real-world setting, Mattel said in a news release.

The launch of UNO Social Club marks the start of a nationwide campaign to turn casual game nights into full-blown entertainment events.

The Las Vegas launch kicks off with a contest that will run through June 19. One winner and a guest will be treated to a weekend stay in a “decked” out, technicolor UNO-themed suite at the Palms from July 18-20. The suite, which features UNO’s signature red, blue, green and yellow palette, includes a private bowling alley, UNO decor and a personal game host.

“We created UNO Social Clubs to reimagine what game night can be — bringing people together for real-world fun, connection, and a bit of friendly competition,” said Ray Adler, vice president and global head of games at Mattel, in a statement. “The UNO Social Club in Las Vegas is just the beginning, and we’re excited to see how these new experiences inspire players to show up, play hard, and make unforgettable memories.”

To enter the contest, fans must post a TikTok video using Mattel’s new UNO Reverse Card filter and the hashtags #UNOSocialClub and #MattelContest. Participants must be 21 or older and residents of the contiguous United States and Washington, D.C.

Inside the Palms suite, guests will find a variety of UNO-branded table games, including UNO Golf, UNO Teams and the fast-paced UNO Show ‘Em No Mercy.

The Las Vegas pop-up is the first stop for the UNO Social Club concept, according to a news release. Mattel plans to expand into bars and venues in major cities across the U.S. later this year. Each event will feature unique UNO-themed drink menus, tournaments and photo ops.

