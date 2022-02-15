Las Vegas casino landlord buying Australia’s Crown Resorts

A major casino landlord in Las Vegas is set to acquire Australia’s Crown Resorts, whose largest shareholder ventured to America’s gambling capital over the years for several big deals.

Bellagio is seen from the Chateau Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. Bellagio landlord Blackstone has reached a deal to acquire Australia's Crown Resorts. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Australian billionaire James Packer, the biggest shareholder in Crown Resorts, speaks during a news conference in Macau on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

The Alon Las Vegas project site at Fashion Show Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Wynn Resorts later acquired the site. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Alon Las Vegas project site at Fashion Show Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Las Vegas. Wynn Resorts later acquired the site. Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Signage for the Alon Las Vegas hotel-casino project is shown on the northwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Fashion Show Drive on Wednesday, March 2, 2016. Wynn Resorts later acquired the site. Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Crown announced Monday that it reached a deal for financial conglomerate Blackstone to acquire the company for AU$13.10 per share in cash, valuing the casino operator at about AU$8.9 billion, up more than AU$845 million from Blackstone’s initial offer nearly a year ago.

The buyout values Crown at about US$6.4 billion, according to currency converter xe.com.

Blackstone has a heavy presence on Las Vegas Boulevard, having acquired several hotels for billions of dollars over the past several years, including Bellagio.

Crown’s largest shareholder, Australian billionaire James Packer, controlled 36.8 percent of its stock as of last summer, the company reported.

All told, the buyout “represents an attractive outcome for shareholders,” Crown Chairman Ziggy Switkowski said in a news release.

“The agreement with Blackstone also highlights the strength of the Crown brand and confidence in our future as we emerge from some challenging times, which is welcome news for our people, customers and stakeholders,” Crown CEO Steve McCann said in the release.

Blackstone had already embarked on a real estate buying spree in Southern Nevada when it purchased The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in 2014 for $1.73 billion. It then bought Bellagio in 2019 for about $4.2 billion from MGM Resorts International and leased it back to the casino giant.

Blackstone also partnered with MGM’s real estate spinoff on a $4.6 billion deal in early 2020 to acquire MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay and lease them back to MGM Resorts.

Last year, it also bought the Aria and Vdara hotels for nearly $3.9 billion from MGM Resorts and leased them back, and announced it was selling the Cosmopolitan for $5.65 billion.

Meanwhile, Packer’s latest attempt to gain a foothold on the Strip was with the never-built Alon Las Vegas project.

He acquired the vacant former New Frontier site through foreclosure in 2014 and set out to build an 1,100-room hotel-casino. But Packer reportedly had trouble raising project funds, and Crown bailed on the development in late 2016.

A year later, Wynn Resorts announced it was buying the site.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

