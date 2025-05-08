Las Vegas casino shakes up C-suite again, names new president

A megaresort on the Strip is, once again, making changes within its leadership ranks, moving two of its top recently appointed executives into new roles.

Alex Dixon, who was named chief executive officer of Resorts World Las Vegas in January, will become a senior adviser to the company’s board of directors, the casino-hotel announced Thursday. Carlos Castro, hired as the property’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer in February, will assume the roles of president and CFO going forward.

According to the announcement, Castro “will lead the organization by continuing to attract top talent and usher Resorts World into the next stage of its growth.” In his new role, Dixon will “drive enterprise projects, build new strategic partnerships, and work to develop synergies across the Resorts World properties,” a post on the casino’s social media account read.

“Resorts World Las Vegas leadership knows our best days are around the corner, and this is the next phase in our evolution,” the LinkedIn post concluded.

On Wednesday, Castro addressed the Nevada Gaming Control Board as Resorts World Las Vegas’ parent company, Genting Berhad, had a pending matter before regulators. Castro told the board that the $4.3 billion resort, which was recently assessed a $10.5 million fine, the second largest in Nevada history, for allowing illegal bookmakers to gamble at the property, was in “recovery mode.”

Resorts World Las Vegas “has taken a hit over the last three quarters,” Castro told the GCB, specifically noting that the casino’s slot business has declined. A new senior vice president of slot operations is scheduled to start in June, the property’s new president told regulators.

“We do see recovery coming in 12 to 18 months as that business ramps up and we become more diligent in our marketing and sales efforts,” he said. “We’re comfortable and confident that business will return.”

Resorts World Las Vegas also announced the hiring of a new senior vice president of food and beverage and hospitality development on Thursday. Josef Wagner, who most recently headed up the food and beverage program at Bellagio, Park MGM and the Nomad hotel for MGM Resorts International, has over two decades of industry experience.

“For 26 years, I’ve worked as a restaurant executive for iconic properties across Las Vegas and am thrilled to start on this journey,” Wagner said in a news release. “This is an exciting new chapter with endless opportunities to leverage the property as one of the best on the Strip, and I look forward to growing its hospitality offerings even more, building on the foundation and looking to introduce new concepts and approaches that will take our property to the next level.”

