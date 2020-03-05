Las Vegas casino shares tumbling after coronavirus case reported
Las Vegas-based casino operator’s shares tumbled Thursday morning after the the Southern Nevada Health District confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in Southern Nevada.
As of 9:40 a.m., Red Rock Resort shares were down 11.3 percent to $17.03. MGM Resorts International was down 8.7 percent to $21.28. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was down 2.8 percent to $55.64. Caesars Entertainment Corp. was down 3.9 percent to $11.48. Boyd Gaming Corp. was down 8.5 percent to $22.63, and Wynn Resorts Ltd. shares were down 7.7 percent to $97.57.
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.
This is a developing story. Please check back for details.
