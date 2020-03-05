Las Vegas casino shares tumbling after coronavirus case reported

Las Vegas-based casino operator’s shares tumbled Thursday morning after the the Southern Nevada Health District confirmed the first case of the new coronavirus in Southern Nevada.

The Strip skyline lights up at dusk as seen from the VooDoo Lounge atop the Rio hotel-casino in Las Vegas

As of 9:40 a.m., Red Rock Resort shares were down 11.3 percent to $17.03. MGM Resorts International was down 8.7 percent to $21.28. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was down 2.8 percent to $55.64. Caesars Entertainment Corp. was down 3.9 percent to $11.48. Boyd Gaming Corp. was down 8.5 percent to $22.63, and Wynn Resorts Ltd. shares were down 7.7 percent to $97.57.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

