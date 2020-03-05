Las Vegas casino shares tumbling as coronavirus fears grip markets

Las Vegas-based casino operators’ shares tumbled Thursday morning along with other stocks as financial markets reacted to the rapid spread of the new coronavirus.

As of 9:40 a.m., Red Rock Resort shares were down 11.3 percent to $17.03. MGM Resorts International was down 8.7 percent to $21.28. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was down 2.8 percent to $55.64. Caesars Entertainment Corp. was down 3.9 percent to $11.48. Boyd Gaming Corp. was down 8.5 percent to $22.63, and Wynn Resorts Ltd. shares were down 7.7 percent to $97.57.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

