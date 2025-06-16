Las Vegas casinos betting on summer deals to attract visitors

Triple-digit temperatures and a lull in major conventions make June through August a challenging time for casino-hotels.

Las Vegas casinos are offering deals and promotions to visitors and locals alike this summer to boost business. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas visitors are getting something this summer that they have not seen in quite some time: a break.

Free parking on the Strip, lower hotel room rates, waived resort fees for locals, stay-and-play packages, enhanced loyalty perks, discounted attractions and massive slot tournaments are among the offers Las Vegas casinos have rolled out recently.

But is the sudden surge in generosity part of the typical summer marketing strategy by an industry trying to lure people into the desert during an unwelcoming time of year, or is it a not-so-subtle response to the growing public perception that Las Vegas casinos have overplayed their hand when it comes to high prices, added costs and extra fees?

Gaming and hospitality experts said it could be a little of both.

Why Las Vegas casinos are sweetening the deal this summer

“The current promotions we see are typical of summer, and they are not necessarily out of the ordinary,” said Amanda Belarmino, an assistant professor at UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality. “There are some who would also argue that we have become overpriced as a city (and) perhaps these deals would be better seen as a course correction to attract a wider array of travelers.”

The summer slowdown is nothing new for Las Vegas. Triple-digit temperatures and a lull in major conventions make June through August a challenging stretch.

For Sin City casinos, marketing to value-conscious travelers, especially those from drive-in markets such as Southern California and Arizona, has always been part of the summer playbook.

But this year, there is more at stake than the usual seasonal dip as key tourism indicators, such as gaming revenue and visitation, are trending down.

“There continues to be an ebb and flow in the lower to mid-tier leisure customer market segments, which is a good chunk of your seasonal customer,” said Brendan Bussmann, managing partner at B Global Advisors, a gaming, sports and hospitality consulting firm. “As the consumer’s behavior has changed, Vegas continues to find ways to adapt even in periods of softness.”

Bussmann said broader economic headwinds, including stubborn inflation, flat domestic travel and elevated fuel costs in the region, are making it harder for the average visitor to justify a Vegas getaway.

“We sometimes forget that there continue to be economic challenges and geopolitical forces in the market,” he said. “In the last four years, we’ve gone through two technical recessions and survived the great shutdown (from COVID-19).”

Operators stay quiet, but promotions speak loudly

Casino operators will not publicly say whether what is happening this summer is a correction or standard operating procedure for the summer. The market’s two largest casino operators, MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment, did not respond to a request for comment, nor did representatives for Circa hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas, which was among the first operators in town to debut a “value” package this year with the return of its $400 All-In Summer promotion.

Virginia Valentine, president and chief executive officer of the Nevada Resort Association, said resort operators are closely watching customer sentiment and adjusting promotions accordingly. She said that many visitors make last-minute decisions and promotions such as the ones being offered can “help motivate” those travelers by “offering a strong value.”

While visitation has dipped in recent months, Valentine said the industry is “optimistic for the fall” when major events, conventions and pro sports return to the calendar.

“Now is a great time to visit Las Vegas,” Valentine said. “Resorts typically offer a variety of deals and promotions during the summer season to help attract guests during the hottest time of the year.”

Efforts to showcase seasonal savings extend beyond the resorts themselves.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the city’s official marketing organization, has a webpage with up-to-date deals, promotions and offers throughout Las Vegas, with nearly every Strip and downtown casino represented. The LVCVA also has a dedicated webpage for locals.

“Las Vegas is an escape that offers unforgettable experiences at every price point,” the LVCVA said. “Our summer campaigns bring that message to life in a fresh and engaging way, combining strategic partnerships with third-party media companies and targeted content across our own channels. Our goal is to drive visitation throughout the summer by highlighting the incredible range of experiences available across the destination. We’re showcasing how visitors can have a value-driven vacation in Las Vegas, whether they are looking to splurge or stick to a budget.”

Hottest Strip perks for the summer

On the Strip, several high-profile resorts have joined the summer value push.

Resorts World Las Vegas is offering free self-parking through Aug. 28, a welcome move for a property in a market where parking fees have become increasingly common.

Fontainebleau, the newest casino on the Strip, revamped its loyalty program earlier this year to offer a more favorable coin-in-to-point-earned rate on slots.

Other Strip operators, such as MGM and Caesars, have launched discounted attraction bundles, loyalty tier bonuses and limited-time hotel pricing to attract leisure travelers during the seasonal dip.

Downtown digs deep for deal-seekers

Downtown Las Vegas casinos, which already appeal to budget-conscious visitors, have leaned even further into value this summer.

Circa is promoting a $400 two-night stay package that includes a $100 dining credit, $100 beverage credit and a daybed reservation at its rooftop pool venue, Stadium Swim. Circa is also hosting Slotapoolza next month, which is billed as the “World’s Largest Slot Party.”

The Plaza is running an all-in $125-per-person-per-night package that includes accommodations, taxes and fees, and extras through late August.

At Downtown Grand, guests receive a 10 percent discount on room rates and no resort fees.

Meanwhile, Four Queens (which also operates Hotel Apache at Binion’s) never misses an opportunity to remind everyone on social media that it never charges resort fees.

Locals can cash in on summer discounts, too

Locals are being courted with steep discounts and extras throughout Las Vegas.

The Strat launched its “Summer of Value” pricing, featuring midweek stays for $49 and weekends for $99 (inclusive of taxes and fees), a $25 dining credit and tower observation deck access.

Sahara Las Vegas is offering the choice of no resort fees or a $50 dining credit for summer stays.

M Resort has slashed rates by 30 percent and waived resort fees, while Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is offering 35 percent off rooms along with free valet and self-parking. At the off-Strip South Point hotel-casino, guests can book a one-night stay for just $105 Sunday through Thursday, or $175 on Fridays and Saturdays until September. The offer includes $25 in free slot play and two drinks by the pool.

Locals do not pay resort fees at any Station Casino properties, which include Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch and Durango.

Caesars and MGM Resorts are also offering locals up to 20 percent off attractions and hotel stays, as well as bundle packages with dining and entertainment credits.

