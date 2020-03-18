Las Vegas casinos going dark for at least 30 days — PHOTOS

For at least the next 30 days, casinos on the Las Vegas Strip and across Nevada will sit empty. No tourists. No jackpots. No entertainment. No buffets.

A man takes a photo of the Fremont Street Experience following Gov. Steve Sisolak's statewide order that non-essential businesses shut down for the next 30 days in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A view looking towards the Plaza from the Fremont Street Experience following Gov. Steve Sisolak's statewide order that non-essential businesses shut down for the next 30 days in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A woman walks away from the Fremont Street Experience following Gov. Steve Sisolak's statewide order that non-essential businesses shut down for the next 30 days in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People walk past the closed Fabulous Las Vegas Jewelry & Gifts store at the Fremont Street Experience following Gov. Steve Sisolak's statewide order that non-essential businesses shut down for the next 30 days in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas deputy city marshals walk along the Fremont Street Experience following Gov. Steve Sisolak's statewide order that non-essential businesses shut down for the next 30 days in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Doors to the El Cortez are closed following Gov. Steve Sisolak's statewide order that non-essential businesses shut down for the next 30 days in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A Las Vegas police vehicle passes the Fremont Street Experience following Gov. Steve Sisolak's statewide order that non-essential businesses shut down for the next 30 days in Las Vegas on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A security guard watches over the LINQ on the Strip on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Bellagio has boarded its doors on the Strip on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Bellagio has boarded its doors on the Strip on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A door to Casino Royale is blocked as the casino has closed for the next 30 days due to coronavirus on the Strip on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The LINQ Promenade is quiet on the Strip on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A lone traveler walks towards the entrance to the Tropicana as non-essential business closures continue on the Strip due to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A security guard patrols inside the outer doors of the MGM Grand as non-essential business closures continue on the Strip due to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A lone traveler walks towards the Excalibur as non-essential business closures continue on the Strip due to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A few pedestrians walk along Las Vegas Blvd. north of the MGM Grand as non-essential business closures continue on the Strip due to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A few pedestrians walk along Las Vegas Blvd. near the MGM Grand as non-essential business closures continue on the Strip due to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Well wishes are offered on a sign by the Park MGM staff along Las Vegas Blvd. as non-essential business closures continue on the Strip due to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A sign notifies the public that Eataly is temporarily closed as non-essential business closures on the Strip due to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Brooklyn Bowl's sign on the LINQ Promenade on the Strip on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday took the extraordinary action shutting all “nonessential businesses” in the state in an attempt to contain the coronavirus.

All gaming machines, devices and tables inside casinos were to be shut down by midnight Tuesday and other businesses must be closed by noon Wednesday.

As the witching hour approached, Review-Journal photographers and videographers fanned out across the Las Vegas Valley to document the unprecedented scene that unfolded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.