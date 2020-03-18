Las Vegas casinos going dark for at least 30 days — PHOTOS
For at least the next 30 days, casinos on the Las Vegas Strip and across Nevada will sit empty. No tourists. No jackpots. No entertainment. No buffets.
For at least the next 30 days, casinos on the Las Vegas Strip and across Nevada will sit empty.
No tourists. No jackpots. No entertainment. No buffets.
Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday took the extraordinary action shutting all “nonessential businesses” in the state in an attempt to contain the coronavirus.
All gaming machines, devices and tables inside casinos were to be shut down by midnight Tuesday and other businesses must be closed by noon Wednesday.
As the witching hour approached, Review-Journal photographers and videographers fanned out across the Las Vegas Valley to document the unprecedented scene that unfolded.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.