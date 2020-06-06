Las Vegas casinos host 1st weekend crowds since shutdown — BLOG

Saturday is the first weekend day since mid-March for resorts to welcome people hoping to get away from months of COVID-19 stress. Check back here throughout the day to see what’s happening on the Strip and at local casinos.

1:15 p.m.

Cleaning chips

At Caesars Palace, there were plenty of gamblers filling the seats at the table games with others scattered around the slot floor.

Blackjack play was so robust that the table minimums were $25, $50 and $100.

There was some stoppage at tables as pit personnel took time out to sanitize ships that were in play.

Here's how Caesars sanitizes chips at a blackjack table. Cleaning occurs at least once a day. pic.twitter.com/8xl274PAEC — Rick Velotta (@RickVelotta) June 6, 2020

As has been the case since casinos reopened Thursday, only about half of the players wore face coverings. At the table games, they were required to wear them.

Caesars’ poker room continued to be closed, and the race and sports book was quiet with the big screens showing past events and a large red health and safety sign.

There was little traffic at The Forum Shops and signs stating that benches and smoking areas were closed were ignored.

— Richard N. Velotta

1:00 p.m.

Light traffic

Inside Bellagio there was room to socially distance Saturday, with light foot traffic and a calm scene on the casino floor.

Four people waited to get inside the Louis Vuitton store as clerks controlled the amount of people inside, but most stores did not have many customers and some shops, including Prada, were closed altogether.

Foot traffic seemed to pick up as the afternoon went on.

– Jeff German

12:00 p.m.

‘Back and working’

Boredom drove Ron and Terri Smitherling to The D early Saturday, one of the first stops for the couple that planned to hit other gaming parlors at South Point, Silverton and Green Valley Ranch before heading back to their Henderson home.

“It’s nice to get out,” Ron, 67, said outside The D and heading west on Fremont Street with wife, Terri, 69. Both were wearing face masks and Terri said she enjoyed being out early because “it’s not so crowded.”

The weather also cooperated with temperatures hovering around 80 degrees at noon.

After months of shutdown, the couple said they were glad to see businesses reopened and people going in and out of shops, restaurants and the casinos.

“Everybody is excited about being back and working,”

— Gary Martin

11:30 a.m.

Supporting local businesses

A stiff breeze and cooler temperatures greeted local residents and tourists Saturday who strolled in and out of casinos and souvenir shops at the Fremont Street Experience downtown.

“We are just enjoying the beautiful day,” said Ty Stavely, 55, of Henderson.

Stavely and Rafi Sarkis, 69, hit White Castle for hamburgers and were headed to the Golden Nugget to test their luck.

A nurse who has been on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, Stavely said they “hit the casinos at 12:01 a.m. Thursday” when many casinos reopened after a 78-day shutdown.

Sarkis said the governor-mandated shutdown hurt many local businesses and blamed public leaders for the resulting financial impacts.

“We’ve had reservations every night” since restaurants reopened, Stavely said.

— Gary Martin

11:00 a.m.

Locals show up

In many ways it felt like a typical Saturday at Green Valley Ranch, with locals returning in strong numbers to the Henderson casino.

Everyone’s temperature was taken at the entrances, and there were signs throughout the casino about the availability of hand sanitizers.

But there were no partitions between dealers and players at the card and dice tables, and the slot machines were almost all in use. The poker and blackjack tables had spaced-out seating for three players.

About half the players throughout Green Valley wore masks.

— Mark Anderson

First weekend back

Be on the lookout for a bunch of California license plates on vehicles Saturday on the Strip.

While Thursday was reopening day across the state for hundreds of casinos to reopen, Saturday is the first weekend day since mid-March for resorts to welcome people hoping to get away from months of COVID-19 stress and days of protest and demonstration concerns.

Analysts and resort operators agree that the drive-in market — customers from California, Arizona and Utah — and locals are providing the pent-up demand to make Saturday a big day for the resorts.