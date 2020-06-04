93°F
Las Vegas casinos reopen after 78-day coronavirus closure — BLOG

Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 4, 2020 - 1:12 am
 
Updated June 4, 2020 - 9:08 am

9:09 a.m.

Waiting for openings on Las Vegas Strip

8:15 a.m.

From Henderson to The Strat

A handful of people waltzed into The Strat when the doors from the parking garage unceremoniously opened at 8 a.m. Thursday. Inside, guests greeted employees who were wiping down slot machines and poker chips.

Drew Casen, a Henderson man who described himself as “an international grand master of a game called bridge,” was waiting for doors to open with a suitcase in hand.

The 70-year-old, wearing a face mask unlike the handful of other guests at 8 a.m., said he’s been coming to the casino for 20 years to play craps. He got a room for two nights to celebrate the reopening and “get out of the house.”

“I’ve been cooped up for almost three months at home,” Casen said.

On the casino floor, all slot machines appeared to be active, but many lacked chairs to create separation. At table games, employees could be seen spraying and cleaning chips before players were seated. Some areas near the escalator to the thrill rides were closed off.

— Katelyn Newberg

5:05 a.m.

‘Vegas is coming back’

As the sun rose Thursday on the Fremont Street Experience, gambler Eddie Gonzalez emerged from the Fremont with three friends. He’d been putting some wagers down and hadn’t lost money, but he hadn’t won any either.

“Even,” Gonzalez said. “Even is winning.”

Gonzalez said he went to the D Las Vegas and it was business as usual with the exception of having his temperature checked at the door. He said he felt a good vibe among the patrons.

“Vegas is coming back,” Gonzalez said. “We are hopeful it will come back.”

— Glenn Puit

4:55 a.m.

End of 3-month wait

Plenty Williams waited nearly three months for this day.

The Las Vegan has two days off from work so he headed to the Fremont Street Experience to gamble, have a few cocktails and relax at the D and the Fremont.

The scene inside the D was vibrant for 4:30 a.m., with dozens gambling and drinking at the bar. Williams called the shutdown due to the pandemic as a “depressing moment.” Now, he’s looking forward to the city’s future.

“The reopening of Las Vegas, it has made me excited,” Williams said.

“The only thing that is different about these places is when you go inside,” Williams said. “You put your wrist up, they take your temperature and offer you a mask. That’s the only thing that is different.”

— Glenn Puit

3:12 a.m.

Temperature checks

After watching multiple people at different entrances have their temperature scanned at the D, none of the dozen people scanned was above 98 degrees.

One woman clocked in at 95.4 degrees. According to the Mayo Clinic hypothermia occurs when a person’s body temperature falls below 95 degrees.

The thermal scanners used at the D are located on what looks like a metal detector, where a guest holds their wrist up to a lighted green dot to have their temperature read.

Guests who get 100.4 degrees or above won’t be allowed in casinos if they test above the temperature after a 15-minute cool-down period.

It appears the wrist scanners might not be the most accurate gauges for temperature readings.

— Mick Akers

2:35 a.m.

Lots of action

About 100 people lined up at multiple entrances on the Paseo Verde Parkway side of Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson ahead of the casino’s 12:01 a.m. opening.

The crowd counted down from 10 seconds and cheered when the doors opened. “One, two, three, viva Las Vegas!” one man yelled.

People were checked by a thermal imaging scanner. Those not wearing masks were offered them by the staff, but it appeared that about 70 to 75 percent of the patrons declined to wear them.

Every other seat was removed from banks of slot machines. Many slot patrons were smoking cigarettes.

The table games were packed, though seating was reduced from the normal capacity. Three seats were available per blackjack table. At a $10 minimum table, one man whipped out $1,400 and started playing two hands at a time, $200 per hand.

The sportsbook was open, manned by one ticket writer and one supervisor. At 2:30 a.m., live sports returned to the big screen in the book for the first time since the shutdown with the start of the Korean Baseball Organization game between Lotte and Kia on ESPN.

— Jim Barnes

12:30 a.m.

More gambling to do

The mood inside Golden Nugget 30 minutes after the doors first opened was perhaps best captured by a slightly intoxicated man proclaiming to nobody in particular: “Guys, we did it!”

Guests just seemed happy to be back.

A Quick Hot Super Winner slot machine dinged and dinged and dinged as Monika Heilman’s winnings rolled in.

“So far, so good,” said the 53-year-old Hughson, California, resident.

She put in $100 and ended up with $435 after her big win, but she wasn’t done gambling. She’s in town through Sunday and has a lot more playing to do, she said.

— Mike Shoro

2:02 a.m.

New normal and COVID worries

Sanitation stations, some with hand-washing sinks and others with disinfecting wipes, greeted guests at both Fremont Street corner entrances to the Golden Nugget, which appeared to be the only accessible entrances to the Fremont Street Experience.

A reporter didn’t notice anybody using them.

Roughly 20 percent of guests at the Golden Nugget were wearing face coverings, but it appeared every employee was wearing one.

Some guests who wore face coverings wore them over their mouths but not their noses. Other masks dangled around necks while people sipped from their drinks or took a drag from cigarettes.

The slot machines were separated on an every-other basis, by non-operational machines, missing chairs or both. Gaming seats at the bars were similarly separated with signs asking people to sit in every other chair. At some bars, people adhered to the every-other-seat rule but crowded together, standing behind the seats.

Guests generally obeyed the rules while seated at the slots or the bars. However, people crowded around the roulette and craps tables, at times standing shoulder to shoulder.

Cleaning crews were visible on the casino floor, wiping down vacant slot machines and dragging large garbage bins. Table games employees wiped down the table counters when people left them

12:53 a.m.

Preventative disinfectant

Dustin Boshers, director of casino operations at Red Rock Resort, said the casino is using BioProtect 500, which he said is used in hospitals.

It works as a preventative disinfectant, he said, coating surfaces and killing germs immediately. It’s supposed to last three to six months, he said.

“We took every single chip and hand-cleaned them with toothbrushes,” Boshers said. “Then did the same thing with the cards, the dice, the machines, the pillars — anything the guests might touch. Then we sprayed everything with the BioProtect 500.”

In addition to the preventative product, Boshers said there are workers cleaning the machines regularly and that dealers disinfect their tables every time they switch.

At about 1 a.m., the feeling at Red Rock was really not much different than a (formerly) normal night in a casino. It’s loud and it’s busy. But now, about one-third of guests are wearing masks.

— Alexis Egeland

12:45 a.m.

‘I’ll be here all night’

One of the first guests to enter the D Las Vegas just after midnight was casino regular Dancino Bushar, sporting a hotel-branded hooded sweatshirt.

Bushar said he comes to the D almost everyday when they’re open, and he was counting the days until machines were back on and table games were playable again.

“I tried not to, but I was thinking about the old days,” Bushar said. “Coming in here today felt like I was going in to pitch in a big game.”

Calling himself an advantage gambler, he said playing casino games is his only source of income.

“It was tough. I had a very humbling experience,” Bushar said. “No income, no unemployment, no nothing. I had to borrow money from my ex-wife back home, and that wasn’t easy to do.”

Having played at the casino regularly, Bushar said, you can tell how clean it is right when you walk in.

“When I walked in, I don’t know if everyone sees it the same way I do, but it looked like the future,” he said. “It looked clean. I could tell the difference in smell from when it closed until now.”

Not having a game plan for his first night back on a casino floor, Bushar is going to go with the flow.

“I’m gonna wait for a machine to wink at me, and I’m gonna wink back and it’s going to be love at first sight. I’ll be here all night,” Bushar said.

— Mick Akers

12:32 a.m.

Lots of action

At Green Valley Ranch Resort, there is lots of action in the pit. Table games are observing guidelines: six players at craps, four for roulette and three for blackjack.

— Jim Barnes

12:27 a.m.

Distancing ‘No. 1 priority’

At Red Rock Resort, Joe Yalda, vice president of guest experience, said there are chairs at only half of the machines to promote social distancing.

“Physical distancing is our No. 1 priority,” he said.

Yalda said employees are cleaning machines and surfaces regularly, but guests can also request that their machine be cleaned or sanitized at any time.

He explained that the casino floor experience will be very similar to how it was before, but with more cleaning and a quick temperature check at the door. The thermal imaging scanner is fast. You stand on a dot, and a machine about 6 feet away scans your temperature in about 2 seconds.

— Alexis Egeland

12:15 a.m.

‘Ready to lose some money’

John and Christie Price live in Laguna Beach, California, but when they learned at 5 p.m. Wednesday that Red Rock Resort was reopening, they packed a bag and decided to make the drive. John said he and his wife have been going stir-crazy and couldn’t wait for Las Vegas to reopen.

“I read Yahoo.com, the front page, and I saw ‘Vegas is reopening’ and I told my wife we had to come,” John said. “It’s historic.”

The couple said they feel like this is the safest time to come to the casinos because everything is so clean.

“Plus, we know we’re the first ones in the hotel room,” Christie said.

The couple only plans to stay for one or two nights but are excited to unwind.

“I got the Vegas excitement,” John said. “I’m ready to lose some money.”

— Alexis Egeland

12:13 a.m.

Timeless tradition

At Green Valley Ranch Resort in Henderson, every other seat has been removed at slot and video poker machines. Lots of people are enjoying a cigarette with their slot sessions. A timeless Vegas combo.

— Jim Barnes

12:01 a.m.

Downtown casinos reopen

A digital fireworks show on Fremont Street Experience’s LED canopy marked the occasion.

— Mick Akers

11:47 p.m.

‘I just want to gamble’

Shawn Berry is at the front of a line of about 75 people waiting to get inside Red Rock Resort. She said she doesn’t care about the changes inside.

“I just want to gamble,” Berry said.

— Alexis Egeland

11:40 p.m.

A thirst to gamble

A couple of hundred people wandered the illuminated Fremont Street Experience, waiting for casinos to reopen.

Luan Jarrad, 50, and her mother, Rien McKay, 72, sipped on Ketel One and pineapple, and a lime-colored Patron margarita, at the Stage Bar outside Golden Nugget. It was 11:40 p.m., and the bars were lined with people.

Jarrad made a four-day, backroads road trip from her home on the outskirts of Flint, Michigan, to visit her mother in Las Vegas. She’d been saving up money for her first Las Vegas visit in three years, and the $1,200 CARES Act check helped push her over the edge to finally make the trip.

Visiting her mother aside, why else would Jarrad want to be in Las Vegas to coincide with its reopening?

“I wanted to gamble,” she said.

Jarrad said she wasn’t too worried about contracting the coronavirus, though her mother wore a mask and she planned to put hers on when she entered the casino. And when McKay, happy to finally be out on the town for the first time in two months, high-fived some other excited people on the street, her daughter made sure to hand her a bottle of sanitizer. It wasn’t packed, but better safe than sorry.

“I thought it would be busier than this right now,” Jarrad said.

Waiting outside the entrance, 53-year-old Jessie Brown of Las Vegas was excited to sit down and play the slots, but she was also excited that the casinos reopening meant employees would finally get back to work.

More people began to line up outside the casino’s corner entrance at Fremont Street and Casino Center Boulevard as the minutes ticked down to 12:01 a.m.

“This is a very first for Vegas, that we’ve never had to wait in line to get into a casino,” Brown said.

A haphazard countdown began among the people, and an LED fireworks show began on the canopy overhead as the casinos opened their doors at 12:01 a.m. Thursday to cheers.

— Michael Shoro

11:33 p.m.

Street performers return

The Fremont Street Experience means the return of street performers who are a staple under the LED canopy.

Stanley Ponanski, 47, isn’t a veteran downtown Las Vegas street performer. He moved to Las Vegas nine months, and tonight will be his first on the job.

Previously working as a haunted house performer, his friend is a street performer and he heard how much money she made, so he wanted to give it a try.

“I wanted to try a different talent and do my own thing now,” Ponanski said.

He is painted silver as a statue and has the appearance of supporting himself in a squat on one leg.

“Kind of like a balancing statue,” he said.

Ahead of midnight Ponanski already had pulled in a good amount in tips and said he enjoyed the interaction with partygoers.

“I had people who thought I was fake and trying to figure out how I’m doing this with my leg power,” he said. “It’s amazing to see what people’s reactions are.”

— Mick Akers

11:32 p.m.

‘I did extend my trip’

At Red Rock Resort in Summerlin, James Mortensen, of Portland, Oregon, was asked if he came to town just for the casino reopening.

“I wish I could say I did, but no,” he said. “I did extend my trip for it, though.”

Mortensen, whose daughter recently moved to Las Vegas, said he was able to walk through the casino to go to the Yard House bar earlier and that they took his temperature and he had to wear a mask. He said there are fewer chairs, with every other machine empty.

“I’m glad I get to be here tonight,” he said. “It’s kind of cool that I’m going to be one of the first people back in there.”

— Alexis Egeland

11:29 p.m.

Social distancing

The practice is being enforced at Fremont Street Experience. A security guard came up to me as I was interviewing someone and asked me to social distance from the gentleman.

— Mick Akers

11:14 p.m.

21 and older?

Despite the Fremont Street Experience advertising an age limit of 21 and older Wednesday night, families with small children have been spotted throughout the area.

— Mick Akers

Get the party started

Las Vegas hotel owner Derek Stevens is ready to get the party going again.

Stevens, who owns the D and the Golden Gate downtown, had some pregame excitement as guests started checking into his properties Wednesday morning in anticipation of gaming coming back.

“We opened the hotel at the Golden Gate and the D at 11 a.m. today, so I’ve already gotten the opportunity to see a lot of people check in,” Stevens said. “Everybody is checking in with a smile and are glad to be back in Las Vegas.”

Those checking in are from all over the United States, with some part of the 2,000 flights Stevens gave away to help kick-start Las Vegas during its first week of reopening.

“We’ve certainly had a good number of those people book rooms with us,” Stevens said.

Stevens expects to have people lined up and down the Fremont Street Experience waiting to get in at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.

“I expect it to be a full house here tonight,” Stevens said.

Those who are ready to jump back into the gambling action after midnight will do so with coronavirus-related safety measures in place. With capacity limited to 50 percent on the gaming floor, it won’t be the Las Vegas most are used to.

“We’re going to learn about that (how people react to the new safety protocols),” Stevens said. “I think everybody is going to come back and have a great time. That’s really the key thing, that everybody has a fun time and obviously they have to be safe to be able to have a fun time.

“They’re going to see some enhancements and some changes, but I think from a customer perspective I think they’re going to love this new Las Vegas.”

— Mick Akers

Casinos reopening after 78-day shutdown

Nevada casinos reopened for gaming at 12:01 am. Thursday, ushering in guests eager to try their luck 78 days after resorts were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Certain amenities, including buffets and shows, remain closed. Not all properties will reopen Thursday, and those that do will follow a new set of health and safety protocols. Guests can expect to see lots of plexiglass, masks and social distancing reminders.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Encore and Wynn in Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @r ...
Visitors ready for Las Vegas, regardless of pandemic, protests
By Richard N. Velotta and Bailey Schulz / RJ

