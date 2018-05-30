Las Vegas casinos, union negotiating pay raises for workers

Las Vegas’ two largest casino operators are trying to bridge a roughly $110 million wage and benefit gap with union workers as 36 hours remain until employment contracts officially end.

Culinary and bartender union workers leave the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, after voting whether they want to go on strike. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The five-year contracts for about 50,000 Las Vegas hospitality employees, including bartenders, waitresses and housekeeping staff, expire at midnight Thursday at 34 resorts on the Strip and downtown.

Negotiators for union workers are threatening to call a strike if an agreement isn’t reached by the deadline, potentially impacting tens of thousands of guests expected to arrive at the beginning of June for conventions and hockey games.

MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment Corp., the two largest resort operators by employment, say they expect to reach an deal and avoid the first citywide strike in more than three decades.

A month-long strike could cost MGM Resorts and Caesars as much as $300 million in cash flow, according to a report by the unions. Their calculation assumes a 10 percent drop in revenue and 10 percent decline in margins.

Culinary Local 226 and Bartenders Local 165 are seeking an average increase in their wages and benefits, such as health care and pensions, of 4 percent over the next five years, the unions said in a statement Wednesday.

MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment Corp. are offering an average annual increase of about 2.7 percent, the unions said. MGM Resorts and Caesars operate 18 of the 34 resorts impacted by the talks and their settlement with the union will set the standard for the remaining operators.

A 4 percent increase in wages and benefits is “probably a little bit on the high side,” said Union Gaming analyst John DeCree. However, with consumer price inflation hovering around 2 percent and expected to stay around that mark in the coming years, “somewhere in the 3 percent range is reasonable,” DeCree said.

The offer by MGM Resorts is $13.7 million less than the workers are seeking in the first year and $14.9 million less in the fifth year, according to the report by the unions. That would put the five year difference at about $70 million.

The offer by Caesars falls short of union demands by $7.4 million in the first year and $8.9 million in the fifth year. That would put the five year difference at about $40 million.

Union workers received an average annual increase in salary and benefits of about 2.2 percent over the past five years, according to union.

By comparison U.S. private, non-farm hourly wages rose on average 2.5 percent over the past five years while U.S. leisure and hospitality workers received an average hourly wage increase of 3.4 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The 2013 contract talks came amid a weak local economy struggling to emerge from the worst economic downturn in decades. MGM Resorts and Caesars were struggling under a mountain of debt racked up during the booming 2000s.

This time around, the casino operators are in their best shape in more than a decade. They have completed major investments in the billions of dollars to upgrade and expand their properties and reduced their leverage.

Now they are returning money to shareholders and awarding executives. MGM Resorts this month announced it would buy back $2 billion of its own shares over the next three years, equivalent to about 10 percent of the company. Caesars announced it would purchase $500 million of its own shares, or about 6 percent of the company.

JPMorgan forecasts MGM Resorts will generate $3 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortization this year while Caesars will generate about $2.4 billion. The Caesars forecast excludes casino rental payments.

