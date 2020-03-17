Las Vegas casinos: What’s open, closed, and where the layoffs are

Here’s an updated roundup of the latest changes to Las Vegas casinos.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is temporarily closing, the latest hotel-casino on the Strip to shut down over fears of the spreading coronavirus on Tuesday, March 16, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Aerial photo of the Strip in Las Vegas, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Here’s a roundup of the latest news on Nevada casinos.

What’s open

— Station Casinos plans to keep its Southern Nevada properties open.

There are 20 Station Casino properties across Southern Nevada, including Boulder Station, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Fiesta Rancho, Fiesta Henderson, Palace Station, Red Rock Resort, Santa Fe Station, Sunset Station, Texas Station, the Palms, Wild Wild West and several smaller properties under the Wildfire Gaming division.

— The Eiffel Tower Experience at Paris Las Vegas will also remain open with adjusted hours of operation.

Caesars Entertainment Corp. said Monday that “casino floors are still active and select restaurants, bars, pools and shopping remain open.” The High Roller observation wheel at The Linq is still open.

— The Strat and other Golden Entertainment properties in Nevada will remain open, the company said Monday.

— Treasure Island will remain open, the company announced Monday.

What’s closed

— Caesars Entertainment has announced the temporary closing of several of its restaurants through at least April 9, including all buffets companywide. Others will be operating under adjusted hours.

— Wynn Resorts Ltd. announced Sunday that Wynn Las Vegas and Encore will close for at least two weeks beginning Tuesday.

— MGM Resorts International announced operations at its Las Vegas properties will be suspended “until further notice” effective Tuesday. The company operates Bellagio, the MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage, Luxor, New York-New York, Excalibur and Park MGM. It also owns 50 percent of CityCenter, which includes Aria and Vdara.

— Las Vegas Sands Corp. is closing The Venetian, Palazzo and the Sands Expo and Convention Center until at least April 1, effective immediately. The company said no employee layoffs or furloughs are being considered.

— The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas said Monday night it is temporarily ceasing all operations as of 6 p.m. Wednesday through the end of the month. Employees will receive benefits and pay during the closure, which is set to last through at least March 31.

Layoffs

— MGM Resorts International has begun significant furloughs and layoffs. In addition to the previously announced two weeks of pay for furloughed full-time employees, the company is including part-time hourly employees. MGM said Tuesday it is also paying benefits for all eligible employees enrolled in MGM Resorts health plans through June 30.

— Caesars Entertainment Corp. has begun laying off employees. According to documents seen by the Review-Journal, Caesars was “unable to make a determination as to whether the layoff will be temporary or permanent.” The document said Caesars would ensure employees are “paid all earned wages and agreed upon benefits” at the time of their termination.

— Sahara Las Vegas laid off a number of employees Monday. A company spokeswoman said team members will be able to keep their benefits, and the company will absorb the costs. The company will “continue to evaluate the business and make operational adjustments as necessary, with the hope of returning team members to work once these challenges have passed,” according to the statement.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Something we missed? Email business@reviewjournal.com.