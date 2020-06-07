Las Vegas casinos wrap up 1st post-shutdown weekend — BLOG

People walk past an ABC Stores souvenir shop, which requires masks to be worn by all customers, at the Fremont Street Experience in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Nothing lasts forever, including a weekend in Las Vegas.

The city’s first weekend after a 78-day shutdown began to wrap up Sunday, with many travelers set to drive or fly home.

It’s still unclear just how many visitors ventured to Sin City for opening weekend — despite both protests and a global pendemic — but various operators have said demand surpassed expectations.

