Las Vegas company continues Washington casino expansion

A small Las Vegas company is continuing to make its mark on the Washington casino industry with the announcement of six purchase agreements for properties across the state.

Maverick Gaming LLC expects to have 31 casinos in Washington and Nevada when it completes a buying spurt announced this week.

In Washington, purchase agreements have been signed for the Macau Casino in Lakewood, the Macau Casino in Tukwilla, the Caribbean Casino and the Caribbean Cardroom in Kirkland, the Caribbean Casino in Yakima, and the Wizards Casino in Burien.

Terms of the deals were not announced. The transactions must be approved by the Washington State Gambling Commission.

Maverick owner Eric Persson said the company’s expertise in sports wagering should serve it well if Washington approves betting on games.

“As our footprint grows in Washington, we are very interested in helping the state see the potential tax revenue sports wagering can generate for Washingtonians, which we estimate, if done right, can be in excess of $50 million annually,” Persson said. “We believe Maverick’s geographic diversity coupled with our sports betting expertise make the Maverick properties natural partners with the state in sports wagering.”

Maverick currently owns 17 casinos and card rooms in the two states with a total 1,500 slot machines, 225 table games and 1,200 hotel rooms.

