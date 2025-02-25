Las Vegas company to install 1K cashless table systems; Sands secures financing for new project

Las Vegas Sands Corp. announced in a Security and Exchange Commission filing that it has secured billions of dollars in financing for its Marina Bay Sands expansion.

Here’s a rendering of how the Marina Bay Sands will look after the completion of a new 1,000-suite tower and a 15,000-seat arena. (Las Vegas Sands Corp.)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. has secured three loans totaling $12 billion ($9 billion, U.S.) to begin work on an expansion of its Singapore Marina Bay Sands resort.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday, the company said it had secured loans in Singapore currency of $3.75 billion ($2.81 billion, U.S.), $750 million ($561 million), and $7.5 billion ($5.61 billion) for the Marina Bay Sands expansion as well as for general expenses.

The Las Vegas company formally announced in April its plans to invest $4.5 billion ($3.3 billion, U.S.) to add a 1,000-suite tower to the Asia property’s existing 2,561 rooms, a 15,000-seat performance arena and additional convention and meeting space. The property opened in 2010.

The new additions are expected to begin construction by July with a July 2029 completion date planned.

Cashless tables

Las Vegas-based Acres Manufacturing Co. has announced it will install 1,000 of its Cashless2Chips cashless table systems in 2025.

In a release, the company said it had surpassed 1,000 unit sales and will deliver and install units throughout the United States through 2025.

A key component of the Cashless Casino product suite, C2C enables players to seamlessly buy in and cash out from any table game using their mobile devices, accelerating the transition to a fully cashless gaming experience.

Units are a complement to Acres’ Cashless Casino product for slot machines installed in 40 casinos in 11 states.

Cashless2Chips offers casinos a fast, efficient way to modernize table games. The system utilizes Bluetooth sensors at each bet position, giving players the ability to fund play via their mobile devices. A built-in 7-inch touchscreen display provides dealers with real-time transaction guidance and verification controls.

“Surpassing 1,000 unit sales of Cashless2Chips is a testament to the growing demand for seamless, frictionless payments at the gaming table,” said Noah Acres, of Acres Manufacturing. “Operators recognize that a true cashless experience increases player convenience, improves security, and enhances casino profitability. Players are proven to increase spend when adapting cashless gaming, and we’re excited to now bring the experience to tables players.”

Bipartisan bill to repeal federal sports betting tax reintroduced

Two lawmakers from opposite sides of the country are, again, attempting a bipartisan effort to eliminate the federal excise tax on sports betting.

U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., and U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Penn., on Feb. 19 reintroduced their bill to repeal the 0.25 percent tax placed on legal sports wagers.

Titus and Reschenthaler have attempted to repeal the tax, known as the “handle tax,” by co-signing bills in 2019, 2021 and 2013. The two are co-chairs of the Congressional Gaming Caucus.

The 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision on the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA) paved the way for single-game sports betting outside Nevada. Presently, 38 states and Washington, D.C., permit legal, regulated sports betting.

“The Discriminatory Gaming Tax Repeal Act of 2025 repeals a tax that does nothing except penalize legal gaming operators for creating thousands of jobs in Nevada and 37 other states around the nation,” Titus said. “Illegal sportsbooks do not pay the 0.25 percent sports handle tax and the accompanying $50-per-head tax on sportsbook employees, giving them an unfair advantage.”

Reschenthaler said that “outdated tax codes” and “burdensome regulations” in the industry “penalize legal operators and incentivize illegal activity.”

Maddux, Circa team up for baseball charity promo

To celebrate the start of a new baseball season, Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux will throw out the ceremonial “first pitch” at a downtown Las Vegas casino next month.

Maddux, a graduate of Valley High School, will make the toss at Circa casino-hotel on March 27 as part of the resort’s “Take Me Out to Vegas,” promotion, which includes a “Moms Drink Free,” special, ballpark eats from American Coney Island and complimentary apple pie.

First pitch is scheduled for 11:45 a.m.

The event will benefit the Baller Dream Foundation. Maddux will return to Circa Resort & Casino for the third annual Baller Dream Foundation Celebrity Poker Tournament on June 7 and 8.

Boyd dividend

Boyd Gaming Corp.’s board of directors last week increased its dividend by a penny per share.

The company announced Thursday that it will pay 18 cents a share, up from 17 cents, on April 15 to shareholders of record on March 17.

