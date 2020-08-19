Las Vegas hotel-casinos offer midweek deals to attract visitors

The offers come as Las Vegas’ trade show and convention traffic has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An aerial photo of the Las Vegas Strip on Monday, March 30, 2020. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Hotel-casinos have started offering midweek promotions to attract customers during non-peak travel times.

Here are some of those deals, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Bally’s Las Vegas

Visitors can book a three-night midweek stay in a resort king or queen room for $75 through Dec. 24. Rooms must be booked by Aug. 31 with code ST3Y.

Flamingo

Visitors can book a three-night midweek stay in a “GO King” or queen room for $87 through Dec. 24. Rooms must be booked by Aug. 31 with code ST3Y.

Harrah’s Las Vegas

Visitors can book a three-night midweek stay in a deluxe king or queen room for $75 through Sept. 3. Rooms must be booked by Aug. 31 with code ST3Y.

Nobu Hotel

Visitors can book a three-nights midweek stay in a deluxe king room for $375. The promotion is available on select dates through Dec. 24, and bookings must be made by Sept. 30 with the code STAY3.

Paris Las Vegas

Visitors can book a three-night midweek stay in a burgundy king or queen room for $135 through Dec. 24. Rooms must be booked by Aug. 31 using the code STAY3.

Bellagio and Aria

Two MGM Resorts International properties are offering a work-from-Las Vegas experience through their Viva Las Office package, which includes an executive assistant and food and beverage credit.

Oyo

The Strip-adjacent property has yet to reopen, but is offering deals for 2021. The “Stay More, Play More” promotion offers up to 10 percent off accommodations for one night, 20 percent off for two nights and 30 percent off for three or more nights, and includes $5 in free slot play and $10 in table games match play. The promotion also includes a buy-one-get-one drink voucher, 10 percent off between 2 and 5 p.m. at Hooters, 10 percent off at the Splash Cantina poolside restaurant and bar and more. The package is available through Dec. 29, 2021 and must be booked by Dec. 31. The property is also offering 30 percent off to those with a valid California state ID and 15 percent off to those with an Arizona state ID, among other incentives like free slot play and discounts to restaurants.

Plaza

The downtown property is offering visitors stays through Dec. 29 with the lowest available room rate, $25 in daily food and beverage credit, $75 in daily bingo match play, $10 in free slot play, a complimentary hotel room upgrade, early check-in and late check-out and free parking. Stays must be booked by the end of the month.

Sahara Las Vegas

Those with a valid ID from Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Texas can receive half-off resort fees, complimentary room upgrade to the Marra Tower, free parking and up to 24 hours to cancel or change reservations prior to check in with no fees. The promotion applies to rooms booked between now and March 31, must be booked by Aug. 31. Visitors from California can receive a waived resort fee, complimentary room upgrade to the Marra Tower, late check out, free parking, half-off cabanas and day beds, free Starbucks coffee and more. The promotion applies to rooms booked between now and March 31.

Green Valley Ranch and Red Rock Resort

The two Station Casinos properties are offering a “Summer Dreamin’ Package” that includes up to 25 percent off rates with a $50 food and beverage credit per stay. The promotion requires a two-night minimum stay, and is available through Sept. 30.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Strip property’s “Ditch Everyday” deal offers 20 percent off hotel rooms, plus a $50 pool credit with a two-night minimum stay. The package is available through Sept. 3.

Strat

The “Stay & Dine” package requires a two-night stay from Sunday through Wednesday through Dec. 24, and allows visitors to book a room at the newly-remodeled Elevate rooms with free valley and self park, free cancellation up to 72 hours prior to check in and a $100 resort credit valid at the Top of the World restaurant. Rates start at $209, and must be booked by Dec. 20 with the code TOWSD20.

The Venetian

Through the Give Love offer, visitors can receive up to 25 percent off and give a complimentary night to an essential worker. The package is available through Dec. 29 and must be booked before Aug. 31.

Treasure Island

The property’s “TV Ad Special” offers a deluxe room rate starting at $99 with no resort fee, two-for-one draft beers and 20 percent off admission to the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N for stays Sunday through Thursday. The “TI Strip Experience” offers guests who booked Monday through Thursday stays up to 30 percent off newly-renovated rooms and suites with a buy-one-get-one-free-offer that includes dinner, draft beer and Gilley’s Saloon and adult admission to the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. It also includes a $50 full day pool cabana credit. Stays must be Monday through Thursday.

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore

The “Stay and Play” lets golfers stay and play two nights and receive a $50 dining credit, one round of golf at the Wynn Golf Club and a personalized gift for stays through Aug. 31. The “Enjoy More Time Away” deal gives guests a complimentary third night when they book a two-night stay in a resort or tower suite room through Dec. 27. Rooms must be booked by Aug. 31.

