Las Vegas hotels losing guests to Airbnb options

While the number of visitors to Las Vegas likely fell slightly last year, the number of people staying at local Airbnb accommodations jumped nearly 50 percent.

More than 718,000 people used the home-sharing service Airbnb in 2018 instead of booking a room at a Las Vegas hotel.

Las Vegas observers arguing that higher fees and costs are driving people away from Strip properties now have a stronger hand.

Homeowners in Las Vegas took in 718,400 Airbnb guests last year, racking in $100 million in revenue, the San Francisco-based company said in a statement Friday morning.

The number represents only 1.7 percent of Las Vegas visitor volumes and thus poses no threat to hotels. However, it has been growing rapidly over the last few years as travelers seek cheaper overnight stays and a more local experience.

Overall, Nevada homeowners took in 882,600 guests last year, pocketing revenue of $123 million.

Roughly 5,600 Nevada homeowners are working with Airbnb and nearly one in six of those homeowners are seniors 60 years of age or older, according to the company.

The high percentage of older citizens working with Airbnb highlights ‘’how many seniors are turning to home sharing to earn supplemental income to age in place,’’ Airbnb said.

CES boom

Las Vegas homeowners had a strong week during CES, taking in more than 15,200 guests over the four days, Airbnb said.

CES attracts more than 180,000 attendees while Las Vegas hotels have 147,500 rooms, according to the local government tourism agency. The tight market drives up prices during the week, pushing even more people to see alternative accommodation.

The average daily room rate on the Strip during the four days of CES is roughly $290, according to Home To Go, a vacation rental search company.

The average daily room rate at Airbnb accommodations in Las Vegas over the same four days is $140, according to the company.

