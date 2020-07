A Las Vegas resident got a $70,000 surprise on Thursday night.

A Las Vegas resident got a $70,000 surprise on Thursday night. Carol turned a trip to Aliante Casino into a $72,306 payday when she hit the jackpot on Aristocrat’s Dollar Storm slot machine.

Carol put in $100 into the machine, playing $1 spins. She hit the jackpot at 9:05 p.m. after playing $40.

