Las Vegas man wins $820K jackpot at the Cannery

A local player idenfied as “Robert” won a slot jackpot valued at more than $800,000 while playing at 2:30 a.m. at the Cannery in North Las Vegas last weekend.

Robert holds his check at the Cannery in North Las Vegas (screengrab from @CanneryCasino on Twitter)

Sometimes it just pays to stay up really late and play the one-armed bandit.

Sporting red keds and camouflage pants tucked into white socks, “Robert” turned a $3 spin on Aristocrat’s Buffalo Grand into a $820,777.64 win.

Larger jackpots are typically paid in installments or the winner can accept a cash option.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

