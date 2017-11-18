ad-fullscreen
Las Vegas man wins $820K jackpot at the Cannery

By Todd Prince Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 17, 2017 - 4:25 pm
 

Sometimes it just pays to stay up really late and play the one-armed bandit.

A local player identified as “Robert” won a slot jackpot valued at more than $800,000 while playing at 2:30 a.m. at the Cannery in North Las Vegas last weekend.

Sporting red keds and camouflage pants tucked into white socks, “Robert” turned a $3 spin on Aristocrat’s Buffalo Grand into a $820,777.64 win.

Larger jackpots are typically paid in installments or the winner can accept a cash option.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Todd Prince at tprince@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0386. Follow @toddprincetv on Twitter.

