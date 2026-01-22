‘Las Vegas misses Canada’: 3 downtown casinos launch even currency exchange deal

With Canadian visitation down 20 percent in 2025, three casino properties are offering a promotion to bring travelers from The Great White North back to Las Vegas.

The D hotel-casino in downtown Las Vegas is one of three properties, along with Golden Gate and Circa, that are offering an even exchange rate of $1 Canadian dollar to $1 U.S. dollar for hotel rooms, beverages and gambling through Aug. 31, 2026. (Circa Hospitality Group)

Canadian travelers considering a trip to Las Vegas have one less thing to think about: exchange rates.

Three downtown Las Vegas casinos — Circa, the D Las Vegas and Golden Gate — are launching the “At Par” program, treating $1 Canadian dollar as $1 U.S. dollar for hotel rooms, gaming and drinks, according to a news release.

As of 9:40 a.m. Thursday, the current CAD/USD exchange rate was $0.72.

Canada is the largest international market for Las Vegas tourism, accounting for an average of 44 percent of all global air travelers into the city between 2019 and 2024, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. Las Vegas tourism officials say Canadian visitation was down 20 percent in 2025, and airline seat capacity for flights coming from Canada was down 30 percent.

Tourism experts have theorized that travel from Canada has declined as a result of a boycott against the U.S. over President Donald Trump’s international tariff policies and the president’s remarks about making Canada the United States’ 51st state. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday, Trump responded to an earlier speech from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney by saying Canadians “should be grateful to us,” and that “Canada lives because of the United States.” The president later posted an AI-generated image of him meeting in the Oval Office with world leaders and a map of the Western Hemisphere that shows American flags over Greenland, Canada, Cuba and Venezuela.

Derek Stevens, co-owner of the three downtown Las Vegas casinos and CEO of Circa Hospitality Group, said the “At Par” program aims to ease financial barriers for Canadians coming to Las Vegas.

“What I want to do is, I want to invite Canada back to Las Vegas,” Stevens said in a 2-minute video posted to his social media account Wednesday evening.

The currency exchange deal applies to select hotel rooms and beverages purchased at Bar Canada in The D, Overhang in Circa and Bar Prohibition in Golden Gate. As part of the “At Par” program, Canadian gamblers will also get a 1-to-1 exchange rate on up to $500 of slot play.

The promotions are available to all Canadians, even those not staying at Stevens’ properties. The “At Par” deals are available through Aug. 31.

Stevens, who grew up in the Detroit suburb of Grosse Pointe, Mich., just across the U.S.-Canadian border from Windsor, Ontario, said “Canada has always been a part of my story.” He went on to add that the “At Par” promotion is about “honoring that connection and removing unnecessary barriers,” while encouraging Canadian tourists to come back.

“I miss Canada. Las Vegas misses Canada. Our team misses Canada,” Stevens said to close out his social media video. “Hope to see you here.”

More information about the “At Par” promotion is available on the Circa Las Vegas website.

