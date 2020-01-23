Las Vegas player wins $100K royal flush at off-Strip casino

It is the second $100,000 jackpot won at The Orleans within the past two months.

(Boyd Gaming)

For a local video poker player, the motto was play big, win bigger.

Playing a five-coin, $125 hand on the $25 video poker machine, the bettor hit a royal flush to win $100,000 at The Orleans.

Holding a King, Jack and 10 of hearts, the player drew the Ace and Queen of hearts around 9 a.m. Sunday, according to publicist Michael Abante.

This lucky local turned his visit to our High Limit room into a $100,000 payday when he hit a Royal Flush on this IGT Video Poker machine on Sunday, Jan. 19th. Such a life-changing win! What's the first thing you would do with your winnings if it were you? pic.twitter.com/YMhxZanikf — Orleans Hotel Casino (@orleanscasino) January 23, 2020

The winner chose to remain anonymous, Abante said.

It was the second $100,000 jackpot won at The Orleans within the past two months. On Dec. 1, a Texas visitor named Raymond hit a video reel slot jackpot and earned a $100,000 payout.

Across the Las Vegas Valley

At Treasure Island, visitor Danielle G. won $16,769 on slots.

At Fremont, a “mystery player” won $14,482 on the Madonna slots.

Congrats to the mystery winner of this large jackpot for $14,482 on the Madonna slot! pic.twitter.com/W8vMAzOVQ3 — Fremont Casino (@fremont) January 23, 2020

At Cannery, a video poker player got the Jack of spades needed for a royal flush worth $9,043.

The Jack of Spades comes through for the Royal Flush. Congrats to our $9,043 winner on Double Double Bonus Poker! pic.twitter.com/WHnm36xsGv — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) January 22, 2020

At Oyo Las Vegas, a seven-spot video keno win was worth $7,000.

💲 JACKPOT WINNER 💲

Now that's how you play Keno! Ashton of Las Vegas hitting all 7 numbers on this machine.

💰: $7,000#livingthegoodlife pic.twitter.com/jFXHcQ5Ffi — OYO Hotel & Casino Las Vegas (@oyolasvegas) January 22, 2020

