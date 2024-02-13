Las Vegas players hit 6-figure jackpots on Super Bowl week

And you thought the Kansas City Chiefs had a good weekend.

Alberto, a Las Vegas resident, was dealt a 7-card straight flush on pai gow poker Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, to win a progressive jackpot of $201,825 at Suncoast Casino in Las Vegas. (Suncoast)

A pair of Las Vegas residents won jackpots at Las Vegas Valley casinos that were plentiful enough to buy tickets to Super Bowl 58, if they were so inclined.

On Friday at Rampart, Alberto was dealt a 7-card straight flush on pai gow poker to win a progressive jackpot of $201,825, a casino spokesperson reported.

On Thursday at Suncoast, while wagering $250 per hand, a player hits four aces with a kicker on Double Double Bonus Poker, good for $100,000.

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

We don’t know how much Chandler or Christina won, but congratulations to them nonetheless!

CONGRATULATIONS CHANDLER ON YOUR DRAGON LINK JACKPOT! pic.twitter.com/i1d2sksKLG — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 12, 2024

CONGRATULATIONS CHRISTINA STINGLEY ON YOUR DRAGON LINK JACKPOT! pic.twitter.com/TNx6x37oSA — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 11, 2024

And a happy Fu Dai Lian to you, too!

🚨 FU DAI LIAN BOOST TIGER JACKPOT🚨

BET: $44.00

WIN: $11,874.70 pic.twitter.com/IKtwSdubRv — Boulder Station (@boulderstation) February 11, 2024

Cannery

The drums deliver.

Congrats to this guest on the $17k win 🤑 pic.twitter.com/kLrs2d4vxp — Cannery Casino (@CanneryCasino) February 12, 2024

Wildfire on Fremont

And deliver more.

🥁WILDFIRE ON FREMONT JACKPOT🥁

A $1.88 bet turned into a $10,265.58 jackpot. Congrats to the lucky winner! pic.twitter.com/qmbleCL3jv — Wildfire (@WildfireVegas) February 12, 2024

