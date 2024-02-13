53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Casinos & Gaming

Las Vegas players hit 6-figure jackpots on Super Bowl week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2024 - 4:30 pm
 
Alberto, a Las Vegas resident, was dealt a 7-card straight flush on pai gow poker Friday, Feb. ...
Alberto, a Las Vegas resident, was dealt a 7-card straight flush on pai gow poker Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, to win a progressive jackpot of $201,825 at Suncoast Casino in Las Vegas. (Suncoast)

And you thought the Kansas City Chiefs had a good weekend.

A pair of Las Vegas residents won jackpots at Las Vegas Valley casinos that were plentiful enough to buy tickets to Super Bowl 58, if they were so inclined.

On Friday at Rampart, Alberto was dealt a 7-card straight flush on pai gow poker to win a progressive jackpot of $201,825, a casino spokesperson reported.

On Thursday at Suncoast, while wagering $250 per hand, a player hits four aces with a kicker on Double Double Bonus Poker, good for $100,000.

While wagering $250 per hand, a local player hits four aces with a kicker on Double Double Bonu ...
While wagering $250 per hand, a local player hits four aces with a kicker on Double Double Bonus Poker, good for $100,000, on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at Rampart Casino in Las Vegas. (Rampart)

Winners across the Las Vegas Valley

Boulder Station

We don’t know how much Chandler or Christina won, but congratulations to them nonetheless!

And a happy Fu Dai Lian to you, too!

Cannery

The drums deliver.

Wildfire on Fremont

And deliver more.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
1
Chiefs celebrate epic Super Bowl win at Vegas nightclub — PHOTOS
Chiefs celebrate epic Super Bowl win at Vegas nightclub — PHOTOS
2
Usher evokes Elvis’ spirit in downtown Las Vegas wedding
Usher evokes Elvis’ spirit in downtown Las Vegas wedding
3
Mahomes money for Super Bowl bettors; books lose millions on OT prop
Mahomes money for Super Bowl bettors; books lose millions on OT prop
4
UPDATE: Notorious ‘best bettor in the world’ loses $1.1M on Super Bowl
UPDATE: Notorious ‘best bettor in the world’ loses $1.1M on Super Bowl
5
CARTOONS: What God thinks about Taylor Swift
CARTOONS: What God thinks about Taylor Swift
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Casino mogul Steve Wynn pauses at a news conference in Medford, Mass., on March 15, 2016. (AP P ...
Steve Wynn’s defamation lawsuit against AP dismissed
By Ken Ritter Associated Press

The Nevada Supreme Court rejected the former casino mogul’s claim that he was defamed in a story about allegations of sexual misconduct.

A packed house watches the screens at the Sports Book at Westgate in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 1 ...
Nearly 68M US adults plan to bet on Super Bowl in Las Vegas
By Wayne Parry Associated Press

Nearly 68 million American adults — about 1 in 4 — plan to bet on this year’s Super Bowl, setting a record by a wide margin, according to the gambling industry’s national trade association.

More stories
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$100K video poker jackpot hits at Las Vegas Valley casino
$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
$122K slots jackpot hits in downtown Las Vegas
6-figure jackpots hit on, off Las Vegas Strip
6-figure jackpots hit on, off Las Vegas Strip
Resolution to winning: January’s top 5 jackpots in the Las Vegas Valley
Resolution to winning: January’s top 5 jackpots in the Las Vegas Valley
Two players win combined $360K in one weekend at Strip casino
Two players win combined $360K in one weekend at Strip casino
Pair of 6-figure jackpots connect in Pahrump
Pair of 6-figure jackpots connect in Pahrump