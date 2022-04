A Las Vegas local hit a $120k royal flush on April 18, 2022, at Palace Station. (Photo courtesy of Palace Station)

Palace Station photographed on Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas local hit a $120k royal flush on April 18, 2022, at Palace Station. (Photo courtesy of Palace Station)

A Las Vegas local hit a $120k royal flush Monday morning at Palace Station. Now that’s a reason to celebrate Mondays from now on.

After placing a $10.50 bet on Double Super Times Pay Poker, the person hit a royal flush jackpot at 11:42 a.m., according to a company press release.