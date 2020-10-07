85°F
Casinos & Gaming

Las Vegas resort corridor poised to have first Indian tribe operator

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 7, 2020 - 11:42 am
 
Updated October 7, 2020 - 12:01 pm

The first hotel-casino operated by an Indian tribe in Las Vegas’ resort corridor cleared a key hurdle Wednesday with a unanimous recommendation of licensing approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, operated by Connecticut’s Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority, would operate the casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, at the former site of the Hard Rock Hotel at Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue, if licensing is approved by the Nevada Gaming Commission on Oct. 22.

Control Board members spent more than two hours hearing from Mohegan executives and asking questions about the casino operation closest to McCarran International Airport and UNLV.

Board members found no issues with Mohegan’s operational plans or with about a dozen board members and executives and their suitability for licensing.

Mohegan board members answered questions from tribal headquarters in Uncasville, Connecticut, in an online meeting with regulators in Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

