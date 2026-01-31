Las Vegas resort execs optimistic for tourism turnaround in ‘26

MGM’s Bill Hornbuckle and Boyd Gaming’s Keith Smith have seen the downturns before and promise to double down on bringing visitors back to high levels this year.

Top executives of two Las Vegas casino companies are confident Las Vegas visitation will rebound this year and Southern Nevada will get back to doing what it does best — provide a superior hospitality experience for people wanting an escape.

Bill Hornbuckle, president and CEO of MGM Resorts International, and Keith Smith, president and CEO of Boyd Gaming Corp., told the audience Friday at the closing session of Preview Las Vegas 2026, the Vegas Chamber’s largest annual networking event, that they’re dedicated to bringing tourism to Las Vegas back to record levels experienced in 2024.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority earlier this week reported visitation down 7.5 percent to 38.5 million people in 2025 from a year earlier. Monthly visitation levels have declined for the last 12 months and the occupany rate slid 3.3 percentage points to 80.3 percent for the year.

“I have tremendous confidence in the future of Las Vegas, this community, the Strip, the local community,” Smith said in the presentation at Wynn Las Vegas. “I have tremendous confidence in this industry that will continue to evolve and continue to be successful. It is about the community. It’s about finding ways to support the community and make sure this community remains successful. We have our challenges that we all need to help out and focus on. But we just need to continue to be focused on helping the community, growing this business, doing the right things.”

Hornbuckle said he believes his company has the responsibility to reinvest in the city to make it a better place and to help it grow.

“It is our responsibility to continue to drive the city and contribute to that,” he said.

Community responsibility

“We’re the state’s largest employer in my case. And so I take that responsibility, as my team does, extremely, extremely hard. We know that. We’re going to continue to invest in Las Vegas. I think the key message here, we spend about $800 million a year, every year, reinvesting in almost all that money in Las Vegas. We’re going to continue to do that, and then some. We’ve got the greatest destination in the world, and I truly believe that. Nobody does it better in scale, full stop. And so for us to invest in it, for us to understand the responsibility for it, motivates us every day, and motivates our teams every day, and so I’m excited for that.”

Smith and Hornbuckle made their presentations interview style with LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill asking the questions. After the presentation, Hill said he appreciated the optimism Smith and Hornbuckle presented.

“You heard from both Keith and Bill that they have such a commitment to this community, this industry has such a commitment to the community. They take the responsibility, providing 300,000 jobs and 50 percent of the tax revenue for the state. We want to make sure that continues. So when we go through a little bit of a slowdown, we know that hurts everybody. And so we are doubly committed to overcoming that and making sure that the city remains vibrant.”

Hill said MGM and Boyd’s track record of success should inspire public confidence.

“I think you can see how successful those gentlemen have been, the companies that they lead, the companies in this community have been. And we understand that when we go through a slowdown, it’’s harmful to people. It hurts. They feel it. But there is, I think perspective that you can get from these folks that we hope alleviates some of the fears about things that are not necessarily going to happen in the future.”

Hornbuckle and Smith shared how they were mentored to become industry leaders by their predecessors. For Smith, it members of the Boyd family, Sam Boyd and Bill Boyd. For Hornbuckle, it was Steve Wynn and Kirk Kerkorian.

Echelon failure

Smith joined Boyd as corporate controller in 1990 and was named president of the company in 2005 and CEO in 2008. He helped steer the company through the Great Recession and navigated Boyd through rough times when the company had to make the tough decision to abandon its Echelon project on the Strip at the Stardust site and sell the land to the Genting Group, which turned it into Resorts World Las Vegas. Smith said while it was a painful time, the strategy ultimately saved the company and today it is a dominant player in downtown Las Vegas and in the locals market with Sam’s Town, Cannery and Aliante.

Hornbuckle’s painful time came when the company nearly stopped the development of City Center following a failed attempt to sell condominiums in the mixed-used location on the Strip. Hornbuckle said he capitalized on the management style he learned from both Wynn and Kerkorian to whether the economic downturn.

Both Smith and Hornbuckle are optimistic that Las Vegas is experiencing a dip in the economy and will emerge even stronger with both touting the strength of what could be a record convention and meetings calendar and big special events ahead in 2026.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.