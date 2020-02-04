Las Vegas resort operators close Macao casinos amid coronavirus threat

Three Las Vegas companies say they’ll comply with a Chinese government request to close casinos — while leaving hotels and restaurants open — for at least 15 days.

The three Las Vegas companies operating resorts in Macao say they’ll comply with Chinese government orders to close their casinos — while leaving hotels and restaurants open — for at least 15 days in an effort to control the spreading coronavirus that has killed more than 400 people.

Representatives of Las Vegas Sands Corp., Wynn Resorts Ltd. and MGM Resorts International said they would back Chief Executive Ho Iat-seng’s decision to close casinos after a second casino worker, a 29-year-old woman employed by the Galaxy Macao, was confirmed to have the virus.

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the victim believes she was infected at a private Lunar New Year party and might have exposed co-workers in employee lounges and by riding employee shuttles.

The 2,200-room Galaxy Macao is on the Cotai Strip near properties operated by Sands, Wynn and MGM.

“It was a hard decision, but we must make it for the health of Macao residents,” Ho said in the Post report. “Macao can still withstand economic losses.”

Closure began at midnight

The casino closures, which do not affect the market’s hotels and restaurants, began at midnight Tuesday in Macao.

Ho said the casino closures are part of a broader order that included 18 different types of businesses, including bars, movie theaters, massage parlors, fitness centers, internet cafes, beauty parlors, arcades, nightclubs, bowling alleys, karaoke venues and discos.

He announced closure plans in a briefing earlier Tuesday (Monday night Las Vegas time).

Tuesday morning, medical experts at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore reported 427 deaths from the virus and 20,701 confirmed cases with most of them centered around Wuhan, in the Hubei district of central mainland China. There have been 10 confirmed cases in Macao and 11 in the United States.

A representative of Sands — the largest operator in the Macao market — indicated Monday night that the company would comply with the decision and was awaiting further information from the government.

Wynn, MGM statements

Wynn Resorts issued an emailed statement early Tuesday.

“Our greatest concern and our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, their families and the citizens of Macao,” Wynn’s Michael Weaver said in the company’s statement.

“We believe that our goals and the goals of the Macao government during this challenging period are fully aligned. We support the government’s decision to prioritize public safety and temporarily suspend the operations of all of Macao’s gaming areas, which we believe is in the best long-term interests of everyone concerned. We will fully cooperate and comply with all government directives and recommendations.”

MGM also issued a statement by email.

“MGM will follow the government’s directions in the fight against this epidemic,” spokeswoman Debra DeShong said. “We are closing our casinos and gaming areas, while maintaining nongaming facilities to support hotel guests in both of our properties. We will continue to work closely with the Macao government as the situation progresses.”

In early stock trading Tuesday, the news did not seem to negatively affect Sands, Wynn and MGM shares. Investors apparently viewed it as an opportunity to capitalize when the market rebounds after the closures end — a strategy suggested by some analysts.

“Since these events are generally transitory in nature, we view this as a unique buying opportunity for Macao gaming stocks trading below historical average multiples,” John DeCree of Las Vegas-based Union Gaming said in a note to investors.

DeCree said the opportunity comes at a time when “casino REITs and U.S. regionals provide a solid flight to safety option that are both benefiting from secular tailwinds, including cap rate compression for casino real estate, low interest rates, and the expansion of sports betting in the U.S.”

Analyst Angus Chan of UBS Financial, part of a Swiss multinational investment bank, told investors the impact would be greatest in Asia, where stocks initially plummeted after closures were announced.

“In February, with the decline in visitation and the casino suspension for a minimum of two weeks, operators are likely to be loss-making for the month,” Chan said. “It’s uncertain what might happen post the two-week suspension period, which is likely dependent on the status of the development of coronavirus cases in mainland China.”

Not a surprise

Analyst David Katz of the New York-based Jefferies Group said the shutdown order wasn’t a surprise.

“The announced closure of the Macau casinos for two weeks is not all that surprising and prospectively included in estimates and stocks,” Katz said in a note to investors. “Our assumption, and we believe that of the market, is that operations ramp over time and the impact is confined to the first quarter of 2020, which may or may not prove correct, but is supporting stocks. The risk remains that the issue endures and impacts economic activity for portions of the remainder of 2020 and therefore volatility remains.”

