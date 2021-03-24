Las Vegas resorts warned about social distancing in pools

A new Nevada Gaming Control Board notice to licensees reminds resort owners they still have to follow social distancing rules and enforce facial coverings.

Gaming licensees that operate swimming pools have been reminded by regulators that they must comply with social distancing requirements.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday issued a notice that pool area capacity is limited to a maximum occupancy of 50 percent based on listed fire code capacity. The social distance requirements, which apply to everyone except for persons residing in the same household, may significantly reduce the maximum capacity of a venue.

Additionally, the notification said, pool seating should be configured in a manner to allow for appropriate distancing and patrons must wear face coverings at all times unless actively eating, drinking or in the pool. Hot tubs must remain closed.

“The board expects licensees to review and comply with the public and private gathering requirements set forth in (a health department directive) in connection with all operations conducted on the licensees’ premises, including pool venues,” the notice said. “While Nevada’s daily average COVID-19 positivity rates and other key pandemic metrics continue to trend in a positive direction, Declaration of Emergency Directive 041 is clear that variants of the COVID-19 virus do exist, and medical experts have determined that several of these variants are significantly more contagious than the original virus.”

