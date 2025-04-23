86°F
Las Vegas Sands abandons plan to seek casino license in Northeast

A rendering of Las Vegas Sands Corp.'s proposed multibillion-dollar casino resort project at Na ...
A rendering of Las Vegas Sands Corp.'s proposed multibillion-dollar casino resort project at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island in Nassau County, New York. (Las Vegas Sands Corp.)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 23, 2025 - 3:40 pm
 

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is abandoning plans to seek a casino license in downstate New York.

Sands President and Chief Operating Officer Patrick Dumont said during the company’s first-quarter earnings call Wednesday that while the business believes it has the best site and plan for one of three licenses to be awarded by the state, it is concerned about New York’s plan to allow internet gambling and how that would affect land-based properties.

The Sands New York bid included redeveloping the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island into an integrated resort with a casino and hotel and convention amenities.

The company issued a statement Wednesday, saying it will continue seeking entitlements in hopes of securing an agreement with a third party to bid for a casino license, including land-based and digital markets in New York.

“If the company is unable to secure an agreement that would allow for a third party to bid for a casino license on the Nassau Coliseum site, it will work with Nassau County and other parties to attempt to ensure it is developed consistent with Nassau County’s long-term vision for the site,” the company said.

The company said it still believes the coliseum site is the best bid among several proposed in New York backed by the nation’s top gaming companies.

The company indicated it would devote resources to invest in its Asian properties in Macao and Singapore.

The Review-Journal is owned by the Adelson family, including Dr. Miriam Adelson, majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and Las Vegas Sands President and COO Patrick Dumont.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.

