Las Vegas Sands board gaining second woman

She becomes the second woman elected to the company’s board of directors and will replace Xuan Yan, who on Monday submitted his resignation to the 11-member board.

A partner with a New York law firm has been elected as the second woman to join the Las Vegas Sands board of directors.

According to a Wednesday Securities and Exchange Commission filing, the board on Wednesday elected Nora Jordan to the board, effective Jan. 1.

Jordan has headed New York-based Davis Polk’s Investment Management Group for more than 20 years. Her practice has focused on advising hedge funds, mutual funds, private equity funds and the managers and directors who oversee them.

Jordan has worked on numerous internal and SEC investigations involving asset managers and acquisitions, reorganizations and restructurings of asset managers.

In addition to heading Davis Polk’s Investment Management Group, Jordan has served on numerous firm committees including the Compensation and Recruiting committees.

As a non-employee director, Jordan will be paid between $100,000 and $150,000 for her services as described in the company’s 2020 proxy statement.

Jordan has been with Davis Polk since 1983.

Jordan joins Micheline Chau as the second woman on the 11-member board chaired by CEO Sheldon Adelson.

The SEC filing also said Xuan Yan informed the company Monday that he would resign from the board effective Dec. 31. Yan informed board members that his other professional commitments preclude him from serving on the board after Dec. 31.

Yan said that he enjoyed working with the company, the board and the management team, that he was “extremely proud of his association with the company because it is such a well-run and socially responsible organization, and that he wished the company all the best in its future endeavors,” according to the filing.

Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian, Palazzo and the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

