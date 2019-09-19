Las Vegas Sands Corp. adds new member to board of directors

According to a Wednesday SEC filing, Sands’ board of directors elected Xuan Yan as a member on Tuesday, effective immediately.

The Las Vegas Sands Corp. board has appointed a new member.

According to a Wednesday SEC filing, Sands’ board of directors elected Xuan Yan as a member on Tuesday, effective immediately.

Yan is a senior executive with Microsoft Corp. in China and has held senior leadership positions in China with other global technology firms, according to the SEC filing.

As a non-employee director, Yan will be paid $1,500 for each board meeting he attends, or $750 for telephonic board meetings. Sands also will pay him $1,000 for each committee meeting he attends, or $500 for attending via phone. Non-employee directors are reimbursed for travel expenses.

According to SEC filings, Sands pays its non-employee directors an annual cash retainer of $150,000.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

