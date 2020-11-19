Las Vegas Sands Corp. joins Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Las Vegas Sands Corp. was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the first time, the company said Wednesday.

The Venetian on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Sands Corp. was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the first time, the company said Wednesday.

The DJSI is a global index that consists of the top 10 percent of the largest 2,500 stocks in the S&P Global Broad Market Index based on a company’s approach to environmental and sustainability practices.

“Joining the DJSI World Index and the repeat placement on DJSI North America underscores our aim to create positive economic impact through high-value tourism, making our regions better places to live, work and visit,” said Robert Goldstein, president and chief operating officer of Las Vegas Sands, in a statement.

Sands is the only U.S.-based gaming company to be included on the DJSI World. The index tracks the performance of the world’s largest companies against environmental, social and governance performances (ESG) criterias.

Some investors prefer companies committed to ESG, a broad framework for how corporations might respond to climate change and sustainability, labor practices, board diversity and business ethics, and more.

“These accomplishments are highly valued in our company and demonstrate our continual drive to be a positive financial contributor and good corporate citizen,” said Goldstein.

The company said it supports its team members’ “personal, professional and financial well-being” and has built “a diverse, equitable and inclusive corporate culture.” It also has a Sands Cares program focusing on community engagement and corporate giving, as well as a global sustainability program focused in part on environmentally responsible operations and green meetings and events.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Jonathan Ng at jng@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ByJonathanNg on Twitter.