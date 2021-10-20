Las Vegas Sands Corp. reports third-quarter losses

Las Vegas Sands Corp. on Wednesday reported additional net losses in the third quarter, continuing a wave that began in the first quarter of 2020.

The Venetian and Palazzo on the Strip in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has sold The Venetian, Palazzo and Sands Expo and Convention Center for $6.25 billion. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The operator of The Venetian and Palazzo on the Strip and the market leader in Macao on Wednesday reported a net loss of $495 million, 48 cents a share, on revenue of $857 million for the quarter that ended Sept. 30. That compares with a net loss of $731 million, 74 cents a share, on revenue of $446 million in the same quarter a year ago.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and operates The Venetian and Palazzo.

