Las Vegas Sands Corp. reports third-quarter losses
Las Vegas Sands Corp. on Wednesday reported additional net losses in the third quarter, continuing a wave that began in the first quarter of 2020.
The operator of The Venetian and Palazzo on the Strip and the market leader in Macao on Wednesday reported a net loss of $495 million, 48 cents a share, on revenue of $857 million for the quarter that ended Sept. 30. That compares with a net loss of $731 million, 74 cents a share, on revenue of $446 million in the same quarter a year ago.
The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., and operates The Venetian and Palazzo.
