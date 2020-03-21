Las Vegas Sands donating masks to police, health care workers

The Metropolitan Police Department will receive N95 respirator masks, and the health care workers will receive surgical masks, a Las Vegas Sands spokesman said.

Dr. Deborah Birx, Ambassador and White House Coronavirus response coordinator holds a 3M N95 mask Thursday, March 5, 2020 as Vice President Mike Pence visits 3M World Headquarters in Maplewood, Minn. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is donating 100,000 face masks to local health care workers and 5,000 to the Metropolitan Police Department, a company spokesman said Friday.

Ron Reese said the protective medical equipment is in town and will be distributed as quickly as possible.

The department will receive N95 respirator masks, and the health care workers will receive surgical masks, Reese said.

As coronavirus has spread globally and across the U.S., hospitals have encountered shortages of protective equipment including masks.

“This is one more way we can try to help the community in this challenging time,” Reese said.

Earlier this week Sands announced it was donating $250,000 to help local organizations including Three Square, Communities in Schools and Share Village Las Vegas.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861.