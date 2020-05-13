Las Vegas Sands ends plans to build in Japan

The Las Vegas-based operator will no longer pursue the development of an integrated resort in Japan, according to a Tuesday news release.

The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel in China. (Kin Cheung/AP, File)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is pulling out of Japan.

The Las Vegas-based operator will no longer pursue the development of an integrated resort in Japan, according to a Tuesday news release.

CEO Sheldon Adelson said that while he’s always wanted the company to have a development opportunity in the country, Sands instead will consider bringing its integrated resort model — which has been successful in Las Vegas, Macao and Singapore — to other Asian markets.

“The framework around the development of an IR (in Japan) has made our goals there unreachable,” Adelson said. “We are grateful for all of the friendships we have formed and the strong relationships we have in Japan, but it is time for our company to focus our energy on other opportunities,” he said.

The company was in the running for one of three highly coveted gaming licenses to be issued by the government. The Japan gaming market had been estimated to be worth more than $25 billion a year once the resorts open, potentially making Japan the second-largest gaming market in the world, behind Chinese enclave Macao.

In April 2019, the company announced it was changing its Japan strategy from a focus from Osaka to Tokyo and Yokohama.

Three months prior, Sands Chief Operating Officer Rob Goldstein said Osaka was the only city in Japan suitable for a large-scale integrated resort with millions of square feet of convention space and thousands of hotel rooms.

Sands operates The Venetian, Palazzo and the Sands Expo & Convention Center on the Las Vegas Strip.

