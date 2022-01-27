Las Vegas Sands executives remain patient through Asian downturns

Tourism is down dramatically in Singapore and Macao, where Sands is the market leader, but company executives remain bullish on those markets.

The Venetian Macao is shown in 2007, when it opened with the world’s largest casino. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. executives will stay patient with their big investments in Macao and Singapore as the company prepares for its next phase of operations: one without Las Vegas resorts.

Company leaders told investors during their fourth-quarter earnings call Wednesday that they’ll stay the course in Macao, where it is the market leader, and go forward with a $1 billion investment in Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands resort, even while COVID-19 and omicron variant restrictions continue to pummel those tourism markets.

Sands is on the verge of selling The Venetian, Palazzo and The Venetian Expo to two New York-based entities, Apollo Global Management Inc. and partner Vici Properties Inc., for $6.25 billion. Nevada regulators would have to approve the deal but have yet to schedule a hearing.

“We remain confident in the eventual recovery in travel and tourism spending across our markets and enthusiastic about the opportunity to welcome more guests back to our properties in 2022 and the years ahead,” said Rob Goldstein, chairman and CEO. “While pandemic-related travel restrictions continue to impact our current financial performance, we again generated positive cash flow in each of our markets. We remain deeply committed to supporting our team members and to helping those in need in each of our local communities as they recover from the impact of the pandemic.”

