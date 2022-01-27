55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Casinos & Gaming

Las Vegas Sands executives remain patient through Asian downturns

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 26, 2022 - 4:38 pm
 
The Venetian Macao is shown in 2007, when it opened with the world’s largest casino. (AP Phot ...
The Venetian Macao is shown in 2007, when it opened with the world’s largest casino. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. executives will stay patient with their big investments in Macao and Singapore as the company prepares for its next phase of operations: one without Las Vegas resorts.

Company leaders told investors during their fourth-quarter earnings call Wednesday that they’ll stay the course in Macao, where it is the market leader, and go forward with a $1 billion investment in Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands resort, even while COVID-19 and omicron variant restrictions continue to pummel those tourism markets.

Sands is on the verge of selling The Venetian, Palazzo and The Venetian Expo to two New York-based entities, Apollo Global Management Inc. and partner Vici Properties Inc., for $6.25 billion. Nevada regulators would have to approve the deal but have yet to schedule a hearing.

“We remain confident in the eventual recovery in travel and tourism spending across our markets and enthusiastic about the opportunity to welcome more guests back to our properties in 2022 and the years ahead,” said Rob Goldstein, chairman and CEO. “While pandemic-related travel restrictions continue to impact our current financial performance, we again generated positive cash flow in each of our markets. We remain deeply committed to supporting our team members and to helping those in need in each of our local communities as they recover from the impact of the pandemic.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Dr. Miriam Adelson, the majority shareholder of Las Vegas Sands Corp., which operates The Venetian, Palazzo and The Venetian Expo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada marijuana dispensary fined $45K for self-reported violation
Nevada marijuana dispensary fined $45K for self-reported violation
2
Horseshoe brand coming to Las Vegas Strip
Horseshoe brand coming to Las Vegas Strip
3
CARTOON: A fruitcake fell from the tree
CARTOON: A fruitcake fell from the tree
4
Woman arrested 2nd time on charges of sex trafficking children
Woman arrested 2nd time on charges of sex trafficking children
5
Reports: Adele battled set designer before shutting down Caesars show
Reports: Adele battled set designer before shutting down Caesars show
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bally's Atlantic City property. (Courtesy, Bally's Corp.)
Bally’s Corp. stock soars after $2B buyout offer
By / RJ

Soohyung Kim, managing partner of Standard General, wrote a letter to Bally’s board of directors Tuesday offering to buy the shares the New York investment firm doesn’t already own for $38 a piece.