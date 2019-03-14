Las Vegas Sands, Hong Kong businessman settle 14-year-old dispute

The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel is shown in Macau. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

Attorneys for Las Vegas Sands Corp. and Hong Kong businessman Richard Suen on Thursday settled Suen’s 14-year-old legal dispute over his compensation for assisting the company secure a license in Macau.

Terms of the settlement weren’t announced.

Thursday morning’s announcement in Clark County District Court ended what was expected to be a six-week trial on its second day and resolved two previous trials and two appeals to the Nevada Supreme Court.

Representatives of Las Vegas Sands had no comment on the settlement.

“At 11:30 this morning, we announced a resolution of the case with plaintiff and defense counsel before Judge (Rob) Bare,” Las Vegas-based Sands co-counsel Jim Jimmerson said.

“The terms were disclosed, but are confidential, and at 1 o’clock, the judge discharged the jury after announcing the settlement to them,” Jimmerson said.

Attorneys for Suen, whose Round Square Company Ltd. was in court with Sands in 2008 and 2013, could not immediately be reached.

In opening statements Wednesday, Suen’s Los Angeles-based attorney John O’Malley suggested Suen be paid $346.9 million for his role in arranging meetings with representatives of the Chinese central government and administrators in Macau to help Sands secure a gaming license. Washington-based Richard Sauber, lead attorney for Sands, said the maximum payment should be $3.8 million because the company ultimately lost confidence in advice Sands considered useless.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

