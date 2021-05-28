Las Vegas Sands philanthropic arm donates $75K to Asian council

Sands Cares, the charitable giving program of Las Vegas Sands Corp., is donating $75,000 to the nonprofit Asian Community Development Council.

Rozita Lee, center, of the National Federation of Filipino American Associations speaks during a meeting of Asian groups at the Asian Community Development Council offices in this Tuesday, July 26, 2016, file photo. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Vida Lin, president of the Asian Community Development Council attends a meeting of Asian groups at the ACDC offices Tuesday, July 26, 2016, in Las Vegas. David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidjaybecker

Sands Cares, the charitable giving program of Las Vegas Sands Corp., is donating $75,000 to the nonprofit Asian Community Development Council.

The donation will help ACDC establish a language bank and resource hotline to facilitate access to critical social services for the Filipino, Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese and Thai communities in Southern Nevada. It’s the largest donation to date to a capital campaign established by ACDC to raise $500,000 for its In-Language Client Success Advocacy Program.

The program is designed to break down language barriers between non-English speakers and social service providers by recruiting and training a team of in-language specialists to assist Asian American Pacific Islander community members with limited English proficiency in navigating the social service infrastructure.

The AAPI community had the fastest-growing population in the state between 2017 and 2019, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Most social services are facilitated in English, but with more than 40 different languages spoken in Nevada, our community has a demonstrable need for bilingual service providers,” said Vida Lin, founder and president, ACDC. “With the support of companies like Sands, we can realize our goal of opening more doors for people in need.”

“ACDC plays a critical role in Southern Nevada as the primary advocate for ensuring AAPI voices are heard, critical needs are met and the community’s well-being is promoted and protected,” added Ron Reese, Sands senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs. “We are making this investment during AAPI Heritage Month to help this community overcome the specific hardships and discriminatory behavior associated with the pandemic and for the long-term health of the community.”

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, the late chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.