Las Vegas’ Scientific Games enters deal with Arizona Lottery

When local residents cross the border to buy lottery tickets in Arizona they’ll be purchasing them from merchants using equipment developed in Nevada.

Las Vegas-based Scientific Games has entered into a five-year agreement with the Arizona Lottery. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas-based Scientific Games on Wednesday announced that the company has entered into a five-year agreement with the Arizona Lottery.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Scientific Games’ systems technology makes it easier and more efficient for the Arizona Lottery to manage its business,” said Patrick McHugh, senior vice president of lottery systems for Scientific. “The new enterprise system ensures the lottery’s visibility, control and financial auditing continue to operate with the highest level of efficiency and integrity.”

Scientific is the fastest-growing lottery equipment provider in North America and the largest operator in Europe.

