Las Vegas slot machine maker files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection

Aruze Gaming, the slot machine developer behind Shoot to Win Craps, Go Go Claw and other slot and electronic table games, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday.

The Aruze Gaming booth at the 2019 Global Gaming Expo at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Aruze Gaming filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Aruze Gaming, the slot machine developer behind Shoot to Win Craps, Go Go Claw and other slot and electronic table games, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, one day after announcing the departure of its U.S. branch president.

Aruze filed a voluntary petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Nevada on Wednesday. The company said in a news release that the filing was part of its efforts to restructure financially because of “a recent garnishment judgment against Aruze resulting from a separate judgment against Aruze’s shareholder.”

The company said it intends to continue operating normally.

“This filing was a critical business strategy we were forced to make due to external factors outside our control. We fully understand the implications associated with this action, but we believe this is the best way for Aruze to maintain the overall health of our business,” Global CEO Yugo Kinoshita said in a statement. “This restructuring has no reflection on the health of Aruze. We’re proud of the advances we have made to establish Aruze as a casino mainstay. We are highly confident this action will protect our brand, our legacy and our suite of games. As we progress through this process, we are assured that Aruze will emerge as an even stronger company.”

On Tuesday, the company announced the departure of Robert Ziems, president of Aruze Gaming America. It said Kinoshita would take on the day-to-day operations, beginning March 1, while the company’s board searches for a replacement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter.