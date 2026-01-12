Las Vegas slot machine manufacturer to pay $127.5M in settlement over ‘cheap knockoff’

A court case regarding an ongoing intellectual property dispute has concluded with a settlement with Las Vegas-based Light & Wonder paying Aristocrat Leisure.

Light & Wonder CEO Matt Wilson poses for a photo in the company’s showroom, Monday, June 12, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Las Vegas-based gaming equipment manufacturer Light & Wonder and Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. of Australia on Sunday announced a $127.5 million settlement on an ongoing intellectual property dispute and the Las Vegas company will remove all Dragon Train and Jewel of the Dragon games from the market.

The settlement ends a court case that began in February 2024 when Aristocrat filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Nevada accusing Light & Wonder of producing “a cheap knockoff” of its Dragon Link and Lightning Link slot machine games.

Under terms of the settlement, Light & Wonder will pay Aristocrat $190 million in Australian dollars ($127.5 million U.S.) and acknowledge that it used Aristocrat math information in connection with the development of both Dragon Train and Jewel of the Dragon.

“Light & Wonder is pleased to resolve this matter and move forward,” Light & Wonder CEO Matt Wilson said in a statement published Sunday afternoon.

“We are firmly committed to doing business the right way — respecting our competitors’ intellectual property rights while protecting our own rights. This matter arose when a former employee inappropriately used certain Aristocrat math without our knowledge and in direct violation of our policies. Upon discovery, we took immediate action and have since implemented strengthened processes aimed at preventing similar issues in the future. This settlement protects the interests of our customers, employees, and shareholders and allows us to continue our focus on developing and delivering the market-leading content our customers expect — without distraction or disruption.”

Aristocrat statement

Aristocrat CEO and Managing Director Trevor Croker said his company “welcomes fair competition, but will always robustly defend and enforce its intellectual property rights.

“As an ideas and innovation company, our intellectual property is vital to our ongoing success,” Croker said in a statement. “We are committed to protecting the great work of our dedicated creative and technical teams. We welcome this positive outcome, which includes significant financial compensation and follows the decisive action we took to ensure the preservation of Aristocrat’s valuable intellectual property assets. This decisive action included securing a preliminary injunction in September 2024, at which time the court recognized that Light & Wonder was able to develop Dragon Train by using Aristocrat’s valuable trade secrets and without investing the equivalent time and money.”

Light & Wonder has agreed not to make any further use of the Aristocrat math information and copyright works at issue in the litigation, and to permanently destroy all documents reflecting that information.

In its five-count lawsuit filed Feb. 26, Aristocrat says Light & Wonder produced games similar to its Dragon Link and Lightning Link slot machine games. The company said former Aristocrat game developers Emma Charles and Lloyd Sefton, who joined Light & Wonder in 2021, worked on their new company’s Jewel of the Dragon and Dragon Train products.

In tribal casinos

Dragon Train was first released in Australia in 2023 and in the United States in March 2024. It was distributed in tribal casinos in California, Kansas and Minnesota.

When District Judge Gloria Navarro first ordered Light & Wonder’s games to be removed in September 2024, Wilson said he disagreed with the ruling, but complied.

Although Light & Wonder’s stock price fell after the order was made, the company said it didn’t suffer any longterm damage because customers replaced the Dragon Train and Jewel of the Dragon machines with other Light & Wonder games.

“We have approximately 33,000 leased units installed in the market, and Dragon Train represented a mid-single-digit percentage of that install base, or roughly 2,200 units,” Wilson said at the time.

He added that Charles and Sefton were no longer with the company.

Light & Wonder delisted from the Nasdaq exchange last year, but is now a part of the Australian Securities Exchange.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on X.