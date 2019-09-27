70°F
Las Vegas Strip boosts Nevada gaming win in August

September 27, 2019 - 7:55 am
 

State gaming win showed its third straight month of improvement and Strip numbers had a strong 8.9 percent boost in August, the state Gaming Control Board reported Friday.

The board said statewide win was up 4.3 percent to $952.4 million, which broke a two-month string of win totals exceeding $1 billion.

The third straight months of improvements in gaming win — the amount casinos collect from wagering — followed five consecutive monthly downturns.

The Strip drove most of the state’s August gains with strong table and slot play, according to Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Control Board.

“This was the result of strong non-baccarat game and table play which benefited from increased volumes and significant increases to hold percentages,” Lawton said. “For the month, (blackjack) was up 29.2 percent, craps was up 67.3 percent, roulette was up 43.3 percent and sports were up 111 percent.”

Lawton said baccarat also was up 6 percent, due to improved hold while volumes were down 7.2 percent.

“Additionally, the Strip continued to see strong slot play, with a 5.2 percent increase in volume and a 1.6 percent increase in win,” Lawton said. “The Strip has only recorded one decrease in slot volume and win this calendar year. As a result of the last three month’s strong performance, the Strip is now in the black for the calendar year, up 0.1 percent and the state is up 0.7 percent calendar year to date.”

The three-month gaming win trend, generally a more telling gauge of activity because it eliminates volatile swings resulting from calendar comparisons, showed a 6.2 percent increase statewide for the months of June, July and August. On the Strip, the three-month win trend was up 9.4 percent.

Downtown Las Vegas had an uncharacteristically down August with win off 1.9 percent to $45.3 million. The three-month average shows win up 7.9 percent.

Statewide, five of the 20 markets monitored by the board were down for the month, with North Lake Tahoe showing the biggest decline (down 17.4 percent to $2.7 million). Wendover had the biggest gain (up 16.3 percent to $18.7 million).

Clark County win was up 4.7 percent to $791.6 million with North Las Vegas down 16.5 percent to $19.4 million and the Boulder Strip off 12 percent to $$54.7 million. Mesquite was up 4.8 percent to $9.7 million and Laughlin inched up 1.5 percent to $38.8 million for the month.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is expected to release statistics on visitation later Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

